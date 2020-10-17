The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, and they are expecting to have star wide receiver Julio Jones(hamstring) back for the game.

Jones was a limited participant in Friday’s practice for the first time all week, and he did not receive a game designation, which is a good sign.

Here’s a look at the full injury report.

Full Participation

#37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)

Limited Participation

#11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)



#22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)



#54 LB Foye Oluokun (knee)



#56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)



#81 TE Hayden Hurst (back)



#83 WR Russell Gage (shoulder)



#97 DT Grady Jarrett (back)

Did Not Participate

#32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)



#50 DE John Cominsky (illness – not COVID related)



#94 DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related – rest)



#98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins will miss Sunday’s game to a due concussion, and defensive end Takk McKinley will be out due to a groin injury.

Defensive end John Comisky is listed as questionable with a non-Covid related illness.

The Falcons are looking to get their first of the season and first under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook