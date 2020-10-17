SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 6 Update

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, and they are expecting to have star wide receiver Julio Jones(hamstring) back for the game.

Jones was a limited participant in Friday’s practice for the first time all week, and he did not receive a game designation, which is a good sign.

Here’s a look at the full injury report.

  • Full Participation
    • #37 S Ricardo Allen (elbow)
  • Limited Participation
    • #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
    • #22 S Keanu Neal (hamstring)
    • #54 LB Foye Oluokun (knee)
    • #56 DE Dante Fowler (ankle)
    • #81 TE Hayden Hurst (back)
    • #83 WR Russell Gage (shoulder)
    • #97 DT Grady Jarrett (back)
  • Did Not Participate
    • #32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)
    • #50 DE John Cominsky (illness – not COVID related)
    • #94 DT Deadrin Senat (not injury related – rest)
    • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins will miss Sunday’s game to a due concussion, and defensive end Takk McKinley will be out due to a groin injury.

Defensive end John Comisky is listed as questionable with a non-Covid related illness.

The Falcons are looking to get their first of the season and first under interim head coach Raheem Morris. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 17th, 2020

Will the Atlanta Falcons finally win a game this season? That is the big question. Check out all the Falcon news since Wednesday October 14th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

Dad and Demi: Falcons' lose again. Quinn and Dimitroff gone.

After another disappointing loss, it was time for the Atlanta Falcons to move on.

William B. Carver

MILLIGAN: Something we can all learn from Vaughn McClure

The Falcons sent condolences to one of its top beat reporters Thursday. Everyone can learn from not what he did on the job, but how he did it.

Rashad Milligan

Report: Falcons Shut Down Facilities After Positive Covid-19 Test

Zach Hood

Taking a Look at Coronavirus' Impact on Fantasy Football

How is COVID-19 hurting fantasy football owners?

Dave Holcomb

Dan Quinn Was Too Much Like Mike Smith, Which Led To His Downfall

Dan Quinn and Mike Smith suffered the same fate as head coaches, and it's mostly because they shared the same tendencies.

Malik Brown

by

JayMack

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for October 13th, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons have finally said bye bye to Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff. Here's what fans think the future of the Falcons will be.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! October 14th, 2020

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff are out! Will the Atlanta Falcons begin to make a turn around this season? Check out all the Falcons news you missed since Saturday October 10th!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta Falcons Owner and CEO Speak on Future Plans, Matt Ryan, More

The Atlanta Falcons are making changes.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 36: A Eulogy for Dan Quinn and the 2020 Atlanta Falcons

For all an intents and purposes, the Falcons, and Dan Quinn's run as their head coach, are finished. Here's why.

Brady Pfister