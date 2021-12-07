Skip to main content
    •
    December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons Roster Update: Hurst Close to Return

    The Atlanta Falcons have made a series of roster moves ahead of their clash with the Carolina Panthers.
    Author:

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is one step closer to game action as he has been designated to return to practice the team announced on Tuesday.

    Hurst was one of several moves as the Falcons also signed defensive back Chris Armstrong to the practice squad while releasing cornerback Chris Williamson and offensive tackle Rick Leonard.

    Hurst is considered a co-starter at tight end with Kyle Pitts if the Falcons are in their two-tight end set. He has started five games this season and has 20 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.

    Hurst is in the final year of his contract and has five games to try and shop himself in what has been an otherwise disappointing season. He figured to be a major part of Falcons head coach Arthur Smith's two-tight end sets with first-round pick Kyle Pitts.

    Williamson has bounced on and off the Falcons practice squad this season. He has five tackles on the year and started Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. It won't be a surprise if Williamson is back with the Falcons before the season ends.

    Armstrong could be brought in to provide insurance in case starting cornerback Fabian Moreau is out longer than expected. Moreau left the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

    Recommended Articles

    hurst atl clutch
    Play

    Falcons Roster Update: Hurst Close to Return

    The Atlanta Falcons have made a series of roster moves ahead of their clash with the Carolina Panthers.

    1 minute ago
    Derek Stingley Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    Play

    Latest CBS Mock Draft has Falcons Taking Cornerback

    The Atlanta Falcons several excellent options in CBS Sports' latest Mock Draft.

    4 hours ago
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Benefit From Hayden Hurst's Return?

    Locked On Falcons: Passing out grades on Analytics Tuesday

    4 hours ago

    Rick Leonard was signed to the practice squad in November without making an appearance for the Falcons. He was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but hasn't played in an NFL game despite bouncing around NFL practice squads for four seasons.

    hurst atl clutch
    News

    Falcons Roster Update: Hurst Close to Return

    1 minute ago
    Derek Stingley Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft
    News

    Latest CBS Mock Draft has Falcons Taking Cornerback

    4 hours ago
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    News

    LISTEN: Can Falcons Benefit From Hayden Hurst's Return?

    4 hours ago
    davidson celeb tb
    News

    LISTEN: Did Falcons Show Progress Despite Loss vs. Bucs?

    4 hours ago
    Mike Davis Walter Payton Man of the Year
    News

    Watch Mike Davis' Emotional Reaction to Walter Payton Man of the Year Nomination

    4 hours ago
    Mike Davis Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Mike Davis is Falcons’ Man of the Year

    5 hours ago
    pitts hurst
    News

    Falcons Injury Update: How Much Can Hayden Hurst Help Kyle Pitts?

    23 hours ago
    Matt-Ryan-Julio-Jones-Falcons-1200x675
    News

    What's Projected Salary Cap Mean To Falcons?

    Dec 6, 2021