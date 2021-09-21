Falcons Sign New Punter

The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt and waivied offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann.

Colquitt will initially join the practice squad, but he could be added to the active roster ahead of the Falcons game on Sunday vs. the New York Giants.

NFL rules allow teams to promote two players per week from the practice squad to the active roster. The same player can only be promoted twice before he would need to clear waivers to be returned to the practice squad.

Colquitt is a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012 and 2016. The 39-year old spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs before splitting time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

The Falcons signed Cameron Nizialek in August to help solve their punting problems from last year, but a costly shank in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped turn a 28-25 deficit into a blowout.

Witzmann was one of the few veterans on the practice squad. The 30-year old former Kansas City Chief was signed last week by the Falcons, but his term was short-lived.

The Falcons are on the road again this week facing the 0-2 Giants. New York is coming off a long weekend having played last Thursday. The Giants are also 0-2 and enter the game as three point favorites over the Falcons.

Atlanta had the ball down three in the fourth quarter in Tampa last week and showed big improvements from their week one loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The brought Colquitt in to push Nizialek in hopes of improving the kicking game as well.