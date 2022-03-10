Skip to main content

Falcons Trade of Calvin Ridley to Eagles Ruined by Gambling Suspension

It is assumed that Ridley, despite the mental health challenges that caused him to leave the Falcons in 2021, would have embraced the trade.

The Atlanta Falcons wanted to operate in "good faith,'' not screwing a trade partner in a deal involving Calvin Ridley.

So they pulled out.

But the Philadelphia Eagles were almost in.

ridley eagles
USATSI_17809810
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley

Philadelphia was in talks with Atlanta about acquiring Calvin Ridley before the Falcons backed out at the last second. Why? Because Atlanta knew that Ridley was on the verge of his one-year suspension for gambling ... and the Falcons opted to not try to pull a fast one on the unsuspecting Eagles.

FOX reporter Jay Glazer appeated on the Takeover with John Clark podcast and illustrated how close the deal was.

“It was actually funny because they were one of the teams, they were close to a deal with Atlanta for Calvin Ridley and Atlanta backed out at the last second,” Glazer said. “And Philly was like, ‘What’s going on?’ They couldn’t really tell them. So Philly wasn’t too happy and then after, looked at it like, ‘Alright, Atlanta, thanks.’ 

"Atlanta did business the right way. They weren’t allowed to say anything, again, the legalities of it, couldn’t say a word. They just had to pull out.”

Had the February trade gone through, Philadelphia likely would have sacrificed a premium pick; the Eagles happen to own three first-rounders in this April's NFL Draft, bunched around each other at No. 15, No. 16, and No. 19.

ridley ryan
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons

And it is assumed that Ridley, despite the mental health challenges that caused him to leave the Falcons in 2021, would have embraced the trade, very likely returning to his 2020 form, when he finished with 1,374 receiving yards and nine TDs.

Instead, the Eagles will look elsewhere for help. And the Falcons' Ridley remains in limbo.

