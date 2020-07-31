Who Will Give You More Value In Fantasy Football: Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley?

Atlanta Falcons' have one of the best receiving duos in the NFL.

That is great for the Falcons but fantasy owners may have to make a choice.

There is no doubt that both players will add value to any fantasy team, but at what cost?

Julio Jones in the second round? Or Calvin Ridley in the first?

I sat down with SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Bill Enright to discuss who fantasy owners should draft.

Julio Jones

Jones is a top three receiver in the NFL. He should easily surpass 1,200 receiving yards with at least six touchdowns for the year. Jones will get double team for majority of the coverages he will face. Jones should be able to get some one on one coverage but is it worth the value of taking him in the second round.

Calvin Ridley

Ridley should reap the benefits of Jones’s double coverage. Ridley has averaged 843.5 receiving yards and 8.5 touchdowns a year. Expect Ridley to surpass 1,000 receiving yards and over 10 touchdowns. Ridley, likely available in the fourth round would be a steal.

The Falcons have added more weapons in the off-season. These additions will only open up more opportunities for Ridley to shine.

Both receivers may help but which receiver is going to push your point total without costing a high pick?

Don’t believe me?

Check out the video to find out what the fantasy experts have to say?

