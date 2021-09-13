What’s Grady Jarrett think of QB Jalen Hurts?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in his first full season as a first-teamer. He started the last four games of the season last year, but enters his second year as the Eagles’ QB1.

His first start of the season couldn't have gone much better against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Hurts completed 27 of 35 passes (77%) for 264 yards and three touchdowns. His quarterback rating on the day was an astronomical 126.4 in the Eagles' 32-6 blowout win.

Hurts didn't just hurt the Falcons with his arm; he also rushed for 62 yards on seven carries and extended several plays in which he avoided pressure, bought time, and completed a pass.

Falcons Pro Bowl defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was extremely impressed with Hurts.

"I feel like we got some good pressure on him, but just didn’t get him down," said Jarrett. "But he definitely is very, very impressive with evading defenders and making throws on the run, so he definitely, definitely impressed me today and he’s a very, very strong guy."

"I tried to get him a couple times and he stayed up on his feet, so you’ve got to give credit where credit is due. They’ve definitely got a good one, and I wish nothing but continued success. It’s always good to see somebody who overcomes what he’s overcome to have success. But as a competitor, we’ve got to be better and do what we need to do to win some games."

The Eagles gameplan, along with Hurts' mobility neutralized the two-time Pro Bowler, and Jarrett didn't register a tackle on Sunday.

"When the balls coming out that quick, it’s definitely tough," said Jarrett. "It’s definitely strategic in their approach to the game and what they want to get done and spreading us out and get guys to run sideline to sideline."

"So obviously as a rusher, you want them to hold onto the ball a little bit. As a defensive lineman, it was hard when you’ve got to go sideline this play and sideline this play. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to respond. We’ve got to do better on the edges, and we’ve got to be better at breaking to the stack and got to play what they give us."

The Eagles didn't give the Falcons much. Atlanta only registered one sack on Sunday. Jacob Tuioti-Mariner got to Hurts early in the third quarter.

It doesn't get any easier for Jarrett and the Falcons' defense this week. Atlanta travels to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Brady threw four touchdowns last Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Dallas defense failed to register a sack.

If the Falcons are going to get the season headed in a positive direction against the Buccaneers, they'll need more from Jarrett and the defensive front.