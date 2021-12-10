Grady Jarrett Knows Big Key to Beating Panthers

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett knows they have to be better in one key area to beat the Carolina Panthers.

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers 19-13 in October, and the key to Carolina's win was their dominance in the trenches.

The Panthers rushed for 203 yards while limiting the Falcons to just 82. Quarterback Sam Darnold hurt the Falcons with his legs accounting for 66 yards on just eight carries.

Darnold paid for his bravado as Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun knocked Darnold out of the game, and he hasn't played since.

Stopping the run doesn't get any easier though as the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, one of the best rushing quarterbacks in NFL history.

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett knows Newton and the Panthers will follow a similar script to what worked against them on Halloween.

"Personnel-wise going into this Sunday is going to be a lot different than what we've seen the first game," said Jarrett. "Brought back Cam Newton, dynamic player. At the end of the day, they want to be a physical team. What they want to be about, being physical, run the ball, making big plays in the pass game is staying true."

"We've got to be ready regardless. However they want to call plays or whatever players go out there, we've got to make sure that we're ready and prepared."

The Falcons defense was humbled at the line of scrimmage in their first meeting, and Jarrett and his teammates are ready for a shot at redemption on Sunday.

"You never want teams to run on you," said Jarrett. "As a defensive lineman, that's always the worst thing. Something we take pride in, not letting teams run all over us."

"They're definitely gonna challenge you with things you struggled with in the first game. You've got to be ready to answer."

The Panthers have lost three of four games since beating the Falcons in Atlanta, but Atlanta is on a similar skid losing three of four.

The Falcons travel to Charlotte on Sunday to take on the Panthers. With identical 5-7 records, both teams have slim playoff hopes alive, but a loss would put an end to any chance of making the post season.

