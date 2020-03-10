The history and legacy behind the Falcons uniforms

With April just a month and a half away, the excitement within the Falcons community should have already begun brewing. Not only is the 2020 NFL draft upon us (Falcons currently own the 16 pick), but the organization will also be unveiling there first full-scale uniform change in the past 17 years. With a Super Bowl loss, an upsetting divisional-round loss, and back-to-back 7-9 seasons, Atlanta is ready for a reboot; and what better way than with a completely new look.

If history is any indication, new uniforms have usually dubbed on-field excitement for the Atlanta Falcons. The 1 uniforms worn during the 1966 season, not only symbolized the beginning of the franchise, but were unveiled with the 1 overall pick in the draft, the “very first Falcon,” Tommy Nobis. Nobis brought a toughness and grit to the team, that has continued to be a staple within the organization.

Over the next twelve years, the Falcons made slight adjustments to their uniforms; like switching from black to red jerseys, but it wasn’t until 1978, that the organization saw its 1 major renovation. Introducing silver as a key accent on the facemask, jersey stripes, numbers, and pants, 1 overall pick in 1975, Steve Bartkowski, led the Falcons to one of there best finishes in franchise history at 12-4, during the 1980 campaign.

Throughout the 80’s the Falcons made more minor changes, like incorporating black facemasks between the ’84-’89 seasons, but in 1990, we saw another major overhaul. Not only did they shift back to the original black uniforms, but for the first time in team history, they began sporting black helmets. “Primetime” Deion Sanders made these uniforms a common sight in the endzone, whether it was from a punt return or an interception.

And in 2003, we witnessed the last major change in the team’s image. Unveiling a new logo, as well as a brand-new uniform set, these modern jerseys were perfect for the new-aged Falcons. That was until the second preseason game of the 2003 season, when Michael Vick broke his leg in the new home, black jerseys. Due to the heartbreaking loss of Michael Vick for the better part of that season, the Falcons dubbed those uniforms as cursed, and since, the red jerseys, which were created to be the alternates, have been worn for home games.

With the Falcons announcing new uniforms for the upcoming 2020-2021 season, it makes me curious; what will be the legacy of these new uniforms? I guess only time will tell.