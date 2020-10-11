When the Carolina Panthers square off against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the more interesting matchups in this NFC South contest will be a strong Falcons receiving corps against a pretty good Panthers secondary.

Carolina ranks seventh against the pass (227 yards per game) while the Falcons are fourth in the league in passing with 311 yards per game and are fifth in total passing yards (1,246).

Both units have injury concerns for Sunday. For Atlanta, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones did not practice all week and is listed as questionable on the team's injury report. Carolina cornerback Eli Apple is listed as out for Sunday's contest.

Having Jones on the field of course helps the Falcons, even if he isn't 100 percent. Jones has the ability to make the clutch catch and if nothing else, he frees up the coverage on teammate Calvin Ridley.

If Jones is scratched on Sunday, the Falcons will have to ensure that Ridley gets the proper touches. He can't go without a catch again if the Falcons expect to win.

A possible double team on Ridley means more opportunities for third-year receiver Russell Gage and second-year wideout Olamide Zaccheaus. Zaccheaus did his part last Monday at Green Bay, securing eight catches for 86 yards. Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst will also be a big part of the passing game, especially if Jones can't play.

Apple's loss will more than likely mean more snaps at safety for Carolina rookie sensation Jeremy Chinn, who leads the team in total tackles with 34, and is big enough to play outside linebacker as well (6-3, 220), which he has done this season. Chinn may assume more linebacker duties and shadow Hurst.

Carolina looks to slide former Eagles corner Rasul Douglas in Apple's spot. Douglas will join a secondary which has played several snaps together even though they're a bit young. The elder statesman of the group is veteran free safety Tre Boston, while he will be flanked by fifth-year strong safety Juston Burris and third-year corner Donte Jackson.

Burris, Douglas and Boston all have the height to match up with any receiving corps (all 6'0" or taller). Jackson may be the smallest in Carolina's secondary at 5'10," but the former LSU track star has blazing speed and leads the group with two interceptions. He has the ability to take a pick to the house quickly.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook