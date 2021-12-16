How much has the loss of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley affected Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been without his top two receivers from 2020 for nearly all of 2021. Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, and Calvin Ridley left the team having played only five games in 2021.

Jones was injured for parts of his last season in Atlanta, but he still managed 771 yards receiving in just nine games. Ridley had a breakout season with 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns but has just 281 yards in 2021.

The loss of his two top weapons from 2020 has not, however, hurt Ryan's overall numbers nearly as much as one might initially think.

Through 13 games this season he has 3,104 yards and 17 touchdowns. Through 13 games last season Ryan had 3,436 yards and 18 touchdowns.

One could argue that Jones has missed the Falcons more than vice versa. Jones has struggled mightily in his first season away from Atlanta and has just 25 catches for 369 yards and no touchdowns with the Titans.

More importantly, the Falcons are 6-7 after 13 games instead of 4-9 like two seasons.

Ryan credits his experience with his ability to adapt to different schemes and personnel.

"I think you go into it with the mindset that whatever we have to do, we've got to do to win," said Ryan when asked about the Falcons lack of a big-play wide receiver.

"Whether that's throwing it 50 times, running it 50 times whatever that is, you have to find a way to get it done. But as far as approaching week to week any different, for me, it's the same."

"It's trying to find the right spot to go with the football with the plays we have called and with the coverages that they're going with. Whether it's emphasizing wide receivers, running backs, tight ends. It's always a little bit different every week with what you're trying to attack, but from a mindset standpoint, I try and keep it pretty simple for me.

"Be out there, make sure I'm getting us in the right plays and trying to go with the right spot with the ball."

That's not to say the Falcons couldn't use more explosive options at wide receiver in the near future, but Ryan has been remarkably consistent through his Falcons career. If there was ever going to be a big blip on his stat sheet, this was likely to be the season.

An entirely new offensive philosophy was brought in by new head coach Arthur Smith, and the turnover at receiver was unexpected at best, shocking at worst.

Still Ryan is getting his numbers while the team has improved year over year. That's what's most important to Ryan.

"I think one of the beauties of experience is that I've done it," said Ryan. "I've done it where you've had to throw it 55 times, and at the end of the day, you’ve got to find a way to win."

"If it's not working and that's the direction we have to go in order to win, I'm comfortable doing that no question about it. If it is about running the ball and being physical and making it that kind of game, I'm comfortable in that role too."

Ryan is in his 14th season with the Falcons and turns 37 in May. He made it clear that he just wants to win football games.

Ryan has shown that he's capable of adapting his game to what is best for the team.