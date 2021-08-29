August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

Hurricane Ida: Falcons Help Brees Send Message to New Orleans

Drew Brees is thinking of New Orleans, a city under-siege by Hurricane Ida
Author:

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tormented the Atlanta Falcons for 15 years. He compiled a 19-10 record against Atlanta as the Saints starting quarterback.

But some things are bigger than football, and the Falcons social team published a video of encouragement from Brees to New Orleans, which is under siege from Hurricane Ida.

“Hey, everybody back in New Orleans and Louisiana,” said Brees. “This is Drew Brees. I’m here in Atlanta with the Sunday Night Football crew, but my heart is with you. Please everyone stay safe and secure here during the hurricane and God bless everyone. Stay safe.”

Ida made land-fall earlier today as a category four hurricane with sustained winds approaching 150 MPH.  Nearly half-a-million people are without power already as storm surges are flooding the streets for New Orleans.

READ MORE: Hurricane Coverage from Weather.com

Recommended Articles

Matt Ryan-Drew Brees
Play

Hurricane Ida: Falcons Help Drew Brees Send Message to New Orleans

Drew Brees is thinking of New Orleans, a city under siege by Hurricane Ida

Kyle Pitts Jay Glazer
Play

Glazer on Falcons: 'Will Kyle Pitts Live Up to Hype?'

NFL Analyst Jay Glazer is confident in his prediction for Kyle Pitts

Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield
Play

How to Watch, Live Stream Browns vs. Falcons

How to watch, livestream the final preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints' preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals was canceled because of Ida. 

When Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, it took over a year for New Orleans to play in its home stadium again. It wasn't until September 25, 2006 that the Saints played a true home game. 

That game was against the Atlanta Falcons and almost had a Super Bowl feel to it as U2 performed prior to kickoff and the game was nationally televised on "Monday Night Football.''

The Falcons had no chance in that environment and eventually lost the game 23-3. ... and good for the people of New Orleans.

This time around: Drew Brees and the rest of us are hoping for the best for the city of New Orleans.

Matt Ryan-Drew Brees
News

Hurricane Ida: Falcons Help Drew Brees Send Message to New Orleans

Kyle Pitts Jay Glazer
News

Glazer on Falcons: 'Will Kyle Pitts Live Up to Hype?'

Matt Ryan and Baker Mayfield
News

How to Watch, Live Stream Browns vs. Falcons

ryan min
News

Falcons NFL Week 1: Ready for Eagles New QB Minshew?

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Watch: Coach Smith Hammers Falcons Message - 'Gotta do a Better Job'

mayfield ryan
News

Will Browns QB Baker Mayfield Play against Falcons?

pitts ryan
News

Falcons Finale: Should Matt Ryan & Kyle Pitts Play?

Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints
News

Jameis Winston is Bad News for Falcons