Hurricane Ida: Falcons Help Drew Brees Send Message to New Orleans

Drew Brees is thinking of New Orleans, a city under-siege by Hurricane Ida

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tormented the Atlanta Falcons for 15 years. He compiled a 19-10 record against Atlanta as the Saints starting quarterback.



But some things are bigger than football, and the Falcons social team published a video of encouragement from Brees to New Orleans, which is under siege from Hurricane Ida.

“Hey, everybody back in New Orleans and Louisiana,” said Brees. “This is Drew Brees. I’m here in Atlanta with the Sunday Night Football crew, but my heart is with you. Please everyone stay safe and secure here during the hurricane and God bless everyone. Stay safe.”

Ida made land-fall earlier today as a category four hurricane with sustained winds approaching 150 MPH. Nearly half-a-million people are without power already as storm surges are flooding the streets for New Orleans.



READ MORE: Hurricane Coverage from Weather.com

The Saints' preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals was canceled because of Ida.

When Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, it took over a year for New Orleans to play in its home stadium again. It wasn't until September 25, 2006 that the Saints played a true home game.

That game was against the Atlanta Falcons and almost had a Super Bowl feel to it as U2 performed prior to kickoff and the game was nationally televised on "Monday Night Football.''

The Falcons had no chance in that environment and eventually lost the game 23-3. ... and good for the people of New Orleans.

This time around: Drew Brees and the rest of us are hoping for the best for the city of New Orleans.