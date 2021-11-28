Atlanta Wins On Somebody Else's Mistakes

Atlanta wins in part by forcing and/or taking advantage of the Jags' efforts.

The Atlanta Falcons had, entering Sunday's visit to Jacksonville, spent the season stumbling around mediocrity in large part because they'd "out-mistaked'' the opposition on an almost-weekly basis.

That ended here.

Cordarrelle Patterson was spectacular, scoring twice in his return from an ankle injury. His assertiveness as a runner is the justifiable headline (as is Atlanta running for a season-best 150 yards). But the Falcons - who found the end zone and recorded a win for the first time in three weeks - registered a 21-14 victory over woeful Jacksonville in large part on the strength of keeping miscues to a minimum ...

And forcing and/or taking advantage of the Jags' efforts.

“We have to play together as a team,'' said first-year coach Arthur Smith.

Atlanta did thJacksonville's problems occurred early. Prized rookie QB Trevor Lawrence tossed an interception on Jacksonville’s second series. Solid running back James Robinson fumbled on the team’s next drive.

Patterson made the second turnover pay off on his 12-yard TD run after having earlier scored a first TD, a seven-yard score on the game’s opening possession.

The team MVP, who finished with 108 yards rushing and 27 more receiving, was obviously the spark as the Falcons jumped to 5-6, keeping themselves in the NFC playoffs conversation.

They tried to pile it on at 21-3 on QB Matt Ryan’s TD pass to Russell Gage, but the Jags fought their way back ... before the Falcons again made fewer mistakes, all the way to the final possession, when Jacksonville got to start a drive with 2:14 remaining, but Lawrence was forced into throwing incompletions on four straight downs.

A Duran Harmon interception. A Dante Fowler sack. A Falcons team that made more plays than the other guy ... and made fewer mistakes.