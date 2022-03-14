Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons BREAKING: Tackle Jake Matthews Signs New Contract

Matthews gets additional dollars and security while the Falcons gain some much-needed cap space as we enter NFL free agency.

The Falcons and Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, as first reported by NFL Network. The new deal, which comes on a Monday at the opening of NFL free agency, means the stalwart left tackle gets $52.5 million over the first three years, per NFL Network, with a "new money'' average of $18.5 mil per year. (A source suggests to SI that the value of the deal could be $55 million.)

Matthews, 30, was previously playing on a five-year, $75 million contract - which at the time, meant the Texas A&M product was one of the three highest-paid left tackles in the league.

The market has changed. So Matthews' contractual value has as well.

Matthews is an iron man; he missed one game as a rookie ... and that's it.

The move figures to help with cap room, but as important as anything, it figures to keep Matthews as a main cog in a Falcons offensive line that, as protectors of QB Matt Ryan, needs a great deal of help.

It's also worth noting that Matthews is considered a "pro's pro.'' He was one of the 32 player nominees for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 season.

The Falcons, as they fight to become an NFC South contender, will continue the building of their roster throughout the day, of course, with a focus on working to bring back the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage on offense, while also trying to work to keep defensive helpers like young standout Foye Oluokun. 

