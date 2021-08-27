Jameis Winston is Bad News for Falcons

The New Orleans Saints have named Jameis Winston their starting quarterback. That's bad news for the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints have named Jameis Winston their starting quarterback according to multiple reports.

The Atlanta Falcons are familiar with Winston as he spent five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team they face twice per season as an NFC South divisional rival.

Winston has started nine games in his career against Atlanta, all with the Buccaneers. The Falcons have been one of his favorite teams to play.

Winston's career quarterback rating in six seasons is 86.9. In nine games against the Falcons, he posted a 109.1 rating. That's the highest rating he enjoyed against any team he faced more than once.

He has 25 touchdown passes against the Falcons in those nine games. He has 11 career touchdown passes against the Saints and nine against the Panthers, teams he faced nine and ten times respectively.

Yes, Winston has thrown more touchdowns against the Falcons than the Panthers and Saints combined.

Team Games TDs INTs QB Rating Falcons 9 25 9 109.1 Saints 9 11 10 76.8 Panthers 10 9 14 75.6

A good reason for Winston's success against the Falcons is the lack of pass rush from Atlanta. The Falcons sacked Winston 11 times, while the Saints had 24 sacks and the Panthers a whopping 32 in 10 games.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees seemed to torment the Falcons for years. His career quarterback rating against Atlanta was 97.1, lower than Winston's.

The big difference between the perception of the two quarterbacks comes down to the Saints and Buccaneers themselves. Brees enjoyed a .655 winning percentage against Atlanta going 19-10.

Despite Winston's success against the Falcons defense, his record was only 4-5, a .444 winning percentage.

If the Falcons are going to break the success that the Saints have had over them the last ten years, they can't count on the loss of Brees to be the answer.

Winston has been better against the Falcons than Brees, but will Winston's Saints be better than the teams Brees led the last decade?

The Falcons will see the Saints for the first time on November 7th, week nine of the NFL season. They play again in Atlanta the final week of the year on January 9th.