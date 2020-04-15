Falcon Report
Falcons sign CB Josh Hawkins

Jeremy Johnson

The Atlanta Falcons have added some depth at the cornerback on Wednesday, tapping into the XFL ranks again with the signing of Josh Hawkins.

Hawkins played for the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in their shortened season due to COVID-19. He recorded 11 tackles, he defended four passes and had two interceptions in five games.

Hawkins has NFL experience. He spent two seasons with the Green Bay Packers after coming into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Hawkins played in 26 games and started three games over his two seasons with the Packers.

In 2018 Hawkins was on the Carolina Panthers’ roster before being cut and signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hawkins joins a Falcons’ secondary that includes two starters from last season in Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield. The Falcons also brought back veteran Blidi Wreh-Wilson this offseason. The Falcons also have Jordan Miller, who was a fifth round pick in last year’s NFL Draft.

Hawkins could compete with Miller, Wreh-Wilson and a potential draft pick for special team spots and nickel duties going into next season.

The Falcons lost veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant after he was cut at the start of free agency. Trufant signed with the Detroit Lions.

