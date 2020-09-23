SI.com
Falcon Report
Dan Quinn Says Julio Jones Strained Hamstring Vs. Cowboys, Status For This Weekend's Game Vs. Bears In Question

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons led 20-0 Sunday in Dallas, yet were unable to come away with win somehow. Julio Jones, who had just two receptions for 24 yards during the contest, was not 100% according to head coach Dan Quinn, who shed light on the injury Wednesday when speaking to reporters. 

Quinn said Jones, "strained (the hamstring) in the game...we'll take it all the way [this week]."

Quinn noted Jones is a guy who knows his body and that they will approach it one day at a time when accessing his status for this weekend's game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Quinn also noted rookie defensive tackle will get full reps as he's fully off of any restrictions related to his knee injury.

The head coach also noted Dante Fowler Jr. battled through an ankle injury Sunday, but didn't seem to think he's at a very high risk to miss this week's game.

The big note here is obviously Jones. Stay posted for updates on his All-Pro receiver's status heading into a must-win game this Sunday for the Falcons.

