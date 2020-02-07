FalconReport
Falcons feature three players on PFF's 2019 Top 101

Zach Hood

Pro Football Focus has released their "Top 101" players from the 2019 season (subscription required for full list). The Atlanta Falcons featured three players of the 101 listed. The list focuses on 2019 performance, not previous seasons or how they may project in the future. Here's PFF's full criteria for the list:

-This list is based solely on 2019 play. Nothing that happened in previous years or may happen in the future is accounted for. This isn't about class or talent; it's about performance throughout the 2019 NFL season.
-This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won't see 32 quarterbacks heading the list — even though that is the game's most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position.
-Unlike PFF's awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

Coming in at 96th on the list was left tackle Jake Matthews. PFF noted his worst three games of the year-- the first three games of the season-- were followed by stellar play throughout the rest of 2019. He ranked as the No. 3 overall tackle in the final 13 games of the season. Matthews gave up just 28 pressures in 16 starts. Matthews graded nearly identically on PFF in 2018.

All the way up at 27th on the list is Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The former Clemson Tiger posted a PFF rating of 90.1 in 2019, third to only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jarrett was a stalwart on an otherwise inconsistent Atlanta defense. He posted his second consecutive PFF grade above 90 and proved to everyone why he was worthy of the hefty extension he signed last summer. Jarrett racked up 46 pressures and 40 defensive stops in 2019 per PFF. 

Coming in at No. 25 on the Top 101 is none other than the Julio Jones. PFF notes this was actually a down year compared to years passed for the superstar wide-out, with this being the first season of the past five in which Jones did not lead the NFL in yards per route. He ranked fifth-best in that area in 2019. Jones still amassed 1394 yards on 99 catches and PFF gave him a season grade of 90.3, 2nd to only Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers among receivers. 

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Return Specialist

After a solid season from return specialist Kenjon Barner, the Atlanta Falcons might be looking for a new player to man the position. Barner is a free agent, and Atlanta has some in-house candidates, such as Christian Blake or Olamide Zaccheaus.

Chris Vinel

Falcons pegged at 40 to 1 to win Super Bowl LV by early oddsmakers

SuperBookUSA has released their initial Super Bowl LV odds

Zach Hood

Falcons pick Big Ten DE in latest Walter Football mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos in the latest mock draft from Walter Football.

Dave Holcomb

Falcons selecting pass rusher in McShay's latest mock draft

Falcons nab Epenesa in McShay's latest mock

Zach Hood

2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Cornerbacks

Desmond Trufant's injuries led to a disappointing season from the Falcons' cornerback unit

Rashad Milligan

Falcons select defensive lineman in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons are selecting a defensive lineman in the newest CBS Sports 2020 mock draft.

Dave Holcomb

Falcons defensive ends set for overhaul

The Atlanta Falcon's pass rush again ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks with former first round picks Vic Beasley and Takk McKinley combining for 11.5 sacks in 2019.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons promote Ben Steele to tight ends coach

An expected move for the franchise.

Zach Hood

Arthur Blank says the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV

Terence Moore spoke with the only owner earlier this week at the NFL commissioners meeting. That person was Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons. He said that the Falcons are "really close" to being in Super Bowl LV.

Terence Moore

Vic Beasley bids Atlanta farewell

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they will not negotiate a new contract with Vic Beasley. In the aftermath, Beasley penned a "thank you" Twitter post to the organization.

Chris Vinel