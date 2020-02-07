Falcons feature three players on PFF's 2019 Top 101

Pro Football Focus has released their "Top 101" players from the 2019 season (subscription required for full list). The Atlanta Falcons featured three players of the 101 listed. The list focuses on 2019 performance, not previous seasons or how they may project in the future. Here's PFF's full criteria for the list:

-This list is based solely on 2019 play. Nothing that happened in previous years or may happen in the future is accounted for. This isn't about class or talent; it's about performance throughout the 2019 NFL season.

-This list is created with an “all positions are created equal” mantra. So, you won't see 32 quarterbacks heading the list — even though that is the game's most valuable position. Instead, we take a look at how guys played relative to what is expected from their position.

-Unlike PFF's awards, the 101 factors in the postseason, so some players who won PFF awards may find themselves jumped in the 101 by rivals who had a playoff run worthy of a change in ranking.

Coming in at 96th on the list was left tackle Jake Matthews. PFF noted his worst three games of the year-- the first three games of the season-- were followed by stellar play throughout the rest of 2019. He ranked as the No. 3 overall tackle in the final 13 games of the season. Matthews gave up just 28 pressures in 16 starts. Matthews graded nearly identically on PFF in 2018.

All the way up at 27th on the list is Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The former Clemson Tiger posted a PFF rating of 90.1 in 2019, third to only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jarrett was a stalwart on an otherwise inconsistent Atlanta defense. He posted his second consecutive PFF grade above 90 and proved to everyone why he was worthy of the hefty extension he signed last summer. Jarrett racked up 46 pressures and 40 defensive stops in 2019 per PFF.

Coming in at No. 25 on the Top 101 is none other than the Julio Jones. PFF notes this was actually a down year compared to years passed for the superstar wide-out, with this being the first season of the past five in which Jones did not lead the NFL in yards per route. He ranked fifth-best in that area in 2019. Jones still amassed 1394 yards on 99 catches and PFF gave him a season grade of 90.3, 2nd to only Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers among receivers.