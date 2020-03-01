The Falcon Report
Kindle Vildor won’t wear Michael Vick’s number, but his dream is within reach

Chris Vinel

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine-year-old Kindle Vildor scored a touchdown in his first-ever football game.

He played quarterback.

Like so many now young adult Atlanta natives, Vildor idolized Michael Vick and wanted to wear No. 7 because of him. Vildor grew up rooting for the Falcons, a team he informally met with at the NFL Combine.

“I actually do still follow them, so it’s crazy,” Vildor said Thursday at the NFL Combine. “[I didn’t really have other favorite teams], just the Falcons. They were in my area, and their games came on TV and everything like that.”

His quarterback dream never advanced past middle school, but he started making a name for himself as a defensive back at North Clayton High School in College Park, GA. He paid close attention to former Falcon Brent Grimes.

After graduating from high school, Vildor chose to attend Georgia Southern University, where he was a three-year starter at corner.

His final two seasons were his best, as he recorded 42 tackles (4.5 for loss) and four interceptions in 2018, and 27 tackles (3.0 for loss) and two picks in 2019. In his senior season alone, he played against LSU, Minnesota and Appalachian State on the road, but he never felt out of place.

“I’m a chill, laid-back dude,” Vildor said. “I’m not really into the spotlight, trying to be seen all the time. I’m laid-back, kind of in my own zone.”

He does feel the need to lead, though, especially by example. Last October, Vildor’s teammate, Jordan Wiggins, died. Vildor helped the team grieve.

“We overcame adversity as a team throughout things not even involving football,” Vildor said. “I tried to stay focused ... It was really tough on our team.”

Through the trials, Vildor continued his stellar play, pushing Georgia Southern to seven wins and a bowl game.

Once he got to Indianapolis, he wasn’t nervous.

“It’s just football,” Vildor said. “We’ve been doing this our whole life, so there’s not really nerves setting in — more excitement about showing people what I can do.”

No problem.

He’s been showing people what he could do since he was a nine-year-old quarterback.

