QB Legend Rips Matt Ryan as 'Frustrating & Confusing'

Matt Ryan has his share of critics; it is part of the job of quarterback, especially when an offense struggles as the Atlanta Falcons' has this season.

And no, it's just just Joe Fan who is issuing criticism of the 36-year-old team leader.

"Few QBs frustrate me more watching film than Matt Ryan,'' Hall-of-Fame QB Kurt Warner writes on Twitter."He makes so many big time throws, but equally as many confusing reads & decisions! I have no idea what to make of it … not sure how it’s possible, but it’s every week?''

This scathing review comes from a respected TV analyst in Warner, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who, interestingly, is not noted for scathing reviews.

The likelihood that this is a sincere and sober criticism from someone in Warner's position makes it all the more painful.

The layman doesn't need much more ammunition about Ryan’s latest performances to be displeased. Atlanta’s long-time fixture at QB has thrown 11 interceptions and just 16 touchdowns through 12 games. He’s also averaging a mere 6.9 yards per completion, the second-lowest average of his 14-year career.

For the record, Ryan claims his confidence - in himself and his team - is unwavering.

"There’s been good,'' he said. "I always view confidence probably differently than you guys. I think that it comes down to how you work during the week, how well you are prepared going into a game, what’s your practice week look like, your film study look like, what’s your preparation with the plan. In professional sports, it’s tough. Because if you’re only deriving confidence from results, it’s not going to go your way.

"Does our production need to be better? Absolutely. But the belief has to remain the same as we prepare during the week that we’re going to make those plays when we move forward with chances.''

Ryan obviously needs to be part of the solution, a responsibility that to his credit he is not shirking. Meanwhile, is he also part of the problem? As the Falcons work on preparation for facing NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, we know what Kurt Warner thinks is the answer to that question.