Kyle Pitts Q&A: Falcons Got 'Best Prospect in NFL Draft'

Is Kyle Pitts a Pro Bowler from the jump? We Q&A our way inside the Falcons new star

With the Falcons sitting on the No. 4 pick in last April's NFL Draft, many teams called general manager Terry Fontenot to inquire about trading up to their spot.

Fontenot fielded the calls but declined every offer and chose one of the biggest "can't-miss" prospects in recent memory, Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts.

While there was backlash from critics about why the Falcons neglected to draft more for need on the defensive side of the ball - or at QB - selecting Pitts blocked out the noise because the Falcons possibly acquired the biggest talent in the draft.

Standing 6-6 and weighing 240 pounds, Pitts has the size of a tight end but the speed and hands of a wide receiver.

We spoke with AllGators SI publisher Zach Goodall to gain a better understanding of Kyle Pitts as a prospect and what we can expect from the former Florida Gator.

1) Kyle Pitts went from a Gator to a Falcon in the first round, becoming the highest drafted tight end in NFL history. Were you surprised that he was drafted as high as he was to a team like the Falcons with depth at the skill position?

Goodall: Not at all, in fact, I think there was a great argument that Pitts was the best prospect in this draft other than Trevor Lawrence. The things that he can do for a pass-catcher of his size, paired with unimaginable athleticism for the position, are both unique and elite.

2) What is Pitts' biggest strength that will help him at the NFL level?

Goodall: This is a tough question because during his time at Florida, I saw Pitts do things that tight ends can only imagine doing. It's nearly impossible to cover Pitts one on one, I would think only a handful of defenders such as Jalen Ramsey or Derwin James would be capable of manning him up. At his size he's obviously a contested-catch weapon, but Pitts legitimately runs routes like a receiver and owns incredibly nimble footwork through his releases, both when flexed out as a receiver and from a three-point stance.

3) What is Pitts' Achilles heel and what will prevent him from being successful at the NFL level?

Goodall: I guess the only answer is his lack of blocking dominance? I think he still has room to grow in that department as he should be able to add some bulk in an NFL strength program, and he's still only 20 years old, so he's yet to max out his development. But his technique as an in-line run blocker is poor and will need significant coaching - although, I personally wouldn't waste his talent on trying to make him a great blocker if I was in charge of his growth as an NFL player. He offers too much otherwise to spend a significant portion of his snaps blocking edge rushers.

4) Which player do you compare Pitts to on an NFL level?

Goodall: The best comparison I can come up with is Darren Waller, although Pitts is a far more polished product coming out of college than Waller was as he exited Georgia Tech as a project wide receiver. But these two tight ends are special athletes with size that simply can not be contested.

5) What are your expectations for Pitts in his rookie season?



Goodall: Tight ends often take time to hit their stride in the NFL, and I would expect the same of Pitts in the sense that he won't be a 1,000-yard pass-catcher in his rookie season. He should produce a lot of scores as a rookie, especially if the Falcons are creative with his usage, but I can't imagine he'll lead the team in catches or yards quite yet as he continues to acclimate to the speed and strength of the pros.

