Could Kyle Pitts Go to the Pro Bowl this Season?

Pro Bowl votes across the NFL have been released and Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is in pole position for his first invite.

The Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest drafted tight end in history when they took him No. 4 overall in last April's NFL Draft.

With that selection came big expectations for Pitts, who turned 21-years old last month, and he's living up to the advance billing.

Pitts is the leading vote getter among NFC tight ends with 63,948 per a release this week.

It's more than just rookie hype with Pitts. He leads all NFC tight ends in receiving as well with 635 yards.

Pitts was drafted by the Falcons with the knowledge that receiver Julio Jones had requested a trade. The hope was that Pitts could be the long-term successor to Jones.

He's taking that role a little too seriously with just one touchdown catch so far on the season.

The biggest criticism of Jones' game was that despite his huge receiving numbers, he only cracked double digits in touchdown receptions once in his career with 10 in 2012. Jones had 60 touchdown receptions in 10 years with the Falcons.

The Falcons offense as a whole has struggled in Pitts' rookie season. The touchdowns will come as Pitts matures, and the offense as a whole improves around him.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also leading his position in the AFC and just edged Pitts for top rookie with 65,532 votes.

Chase went fifth overall in April to Pitts' fourth. They were the first non-quarterbacks to be taken in the draft. Chase is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards and also looks like a future star.

The Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on February 6th, and the full rosters will be announced on NFL Network's Pro Bowl Special on December 20th at 7 p.m. EST.

Kyle Pitts leads the Falcons in receiving. He leads the NFC in receiving yards by a tight end. He leads the NFC in Pro Bowl votes at tight end. With seven games remaining and a strong finish to the season, Pitts could get his first of many Pro Bowl nods in his rookie season.