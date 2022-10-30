The 2022 season has been a quiet one for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The former first-round pick out of Florida came into Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers with 178 yards and a touchdown on just 16 receptions. The Falcons offense up to this point had been one predicated on its strong running game.

While that focus change in Atlanta's 37-34 win over the visiting Panthers, one thing did change was the involvement of Pitts. The second-year tight end gave the Falcons the lead in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown reception, capping off a drive in which he recorded 38 yards on three catches.

Those numbers alone are the second-most yards in a game he's recorded this season. The only game that saw more output was against the Seattle Seahawks with five receptions for 87 yards.

That touchdown drive proved to be just the start of a season-best performance. Pitts recorded two more receptions for 42 yards in the next two quarters.

He finished with 80 yards on five catches. Pitts has also scored a two touchdowns in the last three games.

Perhaps the highlight of the night for the talented tight end came in the third quarter. On third-and-7, an under-pressure Marcus Mariota moved to his left and fired a pass to Pitts in the flats, who showed off his agility, making defenders miss by picking up 33 yards.

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.