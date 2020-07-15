Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: LaRoy Reynolds

William B. Carver

A familiar face is returning to Atlanta.

LaRoy Reynolds is back.

The former Cincinnati Bengal, last played for Atlanta in 2017.

Reynolds, a linebacker ,has been a career special teams player and can provide depth and experience to a young linebacking group.

2019 Season

Reynolds had a bleak 2019 campaign while playing in 15 games for the Bengals. 

He recorded six total tackles , five of which were solo. Reynolds took majority of his snaps with the special teams unit.

2020 Outlook

Just like in his previous years, Reynolds looks to fill depth when needed but primarily will be featured among the special teams.

Reynolds hasn’t had a high impact year since he played with the Falcons in 2016.

Reynolds played 16 games and started 3 games totaling 30 tackles, 18 of which were solo.

He also played in the playoffs that year and eventually the Super Bowl .

So, he will be providing a level of experience that only Deion Jones has at the linebacking position.

If anyone has ever heard Reynolds mic’ed up, you can see, he is a high intensity player.

Reynolds spoke with reporters back in March about his return to Atlanta, “The timing was perfect, I didn’t have to go anywhere. I didn’t have to relocate. I just take it as a blessing because I could have been anywhere like the last two years. Just to be able to be here again and feel like I’m home, it’s just a great feeling. It feels like I’m where I need to be.”

With eight linebackers on the roster as of now, Reynolds is likely to make Atlanta his home throughout 2020.

