Raiders Fire GM Mike Mayock; Is QB Derek Carr Next to Go?

The Las Vegas Raiders are cleaning house, and next on the chopping block could be their eight-year veteran QB.

After three uninspiring years of personnel decisions as the Las Vegas Raiders general manager, former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock is out.

The move comes after the team's Wild Card 29-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite interim coach Rich Bisaccia leading the team to an unexpected playoff berth, it remains to be seen whether or not the former special-teams boss will be shown the door as well.

Given the Monday press conference, his body language and tone indicate he knows his fate already.

If owner Mark Davis is set on a clean sweep of the Raiders front office, players are also subject to this organizational deconstruction.

Potentially first on the list is eight-year veteran quarterback Derek Carr, who had two turnovers in his first playoff appearance. One of those blunders was the deciding moment that gave the Bengals their first playoff victory in 31 years.

How did Carr play this year? Some thing he earned his money; he has one year remaining on his five-year, $125-million contract, and there is national-media talk of an extension. NFL Network writes, "On the back of Carr's stellar play, the Raiders finished the season with four straight wins -- all by four points or less.''

That's one way of looking at it. Another: His overall performance down the stretch was not necessarily "the reason'' the Raiders made the playoffs, as he only produced five touchdowns while turning the ball over eight times in the Raiders last four games of the season.

With a new regime set to be taking over, there could be the consideration of bringing in a quarterback of its own choosing rather than inheriting a player who has arguably hit his career ceiling.

Without a doubt, Mark Davis is making a strong statement just two days after the team's season finale. With Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson among the QBs discontent in their current situations - even in Atlanta there is not complete certainty about what to do about the Falcons' 36-year-old QB Matt Ryan - the Silver and Black's owner may not be done just yet. But first? A new GM. Probably a new coach. And then, maybe, considerations at QB.