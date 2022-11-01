Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Falcons Betting Odds: Atlanta Underdog at Home?

The Atlanta Falcons have won four of their last six games. But are they expected to win this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers?

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) sit in first place in the NFC South and they will look to move to over .500 for the first time since 2017. However, the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are coming to town fresh off their bye looking to etch their mark in the AFC playoff picture.

It's a big game for both teams as they approach the middle part of their schedules that could make or break their seasons. A win or loss this week at the halfway point in the year could affect the entire campaign.

The Falcons may be at home leading the division, but they are still considered underdogs against the Chargers.

Chargers at Falcons Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -2.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-163), Falcons (+138)
  • Over/under: 48.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

So far this season, the Falcons have played well against the spread. Despite only winning four games outright, Atlanta is 6-2 against the spread this season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles' record matches its mark against the spread.

Regardless of what the sportsbooks think, the Falcons have proven that Las Vegas isn't always right. And they'll look to prove them wrong once again this weekend.

The Chargers and Falcons will meet up Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

