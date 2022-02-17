'I Fractured My Spine': Photog Injured at Rams Super Bowl Parade

Skip to main content

'I Fractured My Spine': Photographer Injured at Rams Super Bowl Parade

A happy day for many, except for one

As the Los Angeles Rams paraded around the city celebrating their Super Bowl LVI victory Wednesday, one person's day ended in a trip to the hospital.

Kelly Smiley, a photo editor for the NFL according to her Twitter bio, was standing on a tall platform at the end of the Rams' parade trying to snap a photo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly when she slipped and fell.

When Smiley slipped, Stafford uttered "Oh, my God," and walked away from the scene while his wife tried to see if the photographer was OK.

Several people raced over to Smiley to give her medical attention before she was rushed to the hospital following her fall and she learned she had fractured her spine.

Many people on social media were angry at Stafford's reaction to walking away after Smiley's fall and not seeing if he could help her.

Other people on social media are defending Stafford, stating that there wasn't much that he could do in that situation given his likely intoxicated state.

Several people on social media are asking the Rams and the NFL to pay for her medical bills, citing workers' compensation laws.

At the time of publication, there has been no statement given by Stafford, the Rams, or the NFL in regards to the incident.

Smiley's coworker, NFL photo editor Tim Kothlow, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills and camera replacements, which has already raised thousands of dollars in less than 12 hours.

