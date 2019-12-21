Watch: Loser of Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons Game Can’t Blame Injuries

This Week 16 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars only matters when it comes to pride and position in the 2020 NFL Draft. The one certainty about the game is that the team that falls to 5-10 on the season won’t be able to blame injuries for their misfortune.

For the Falcons, James Carpenter was put on injured reserve this week because of concussion issues. He’s been in concussion protocol the past two weeks.

Ty Sambrailo missed the game against the 49ers with an injured hamstring but was a full participant in practice on Friday. Allen Bailey will also be back and available this week.

The only player listed as questionable for the Falcons is cornerback Isaiah Oliver with a shoulder injury. In today’s NFL though, questionable means next to nothing. Expect Oliver to be on the field and playing his full percentage of defensive snaps.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Chark listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Chark has practiced all week even though he was limited each day so expect him to be ready to go when the game kicks off.

The other three players who were limited in practice this week, cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (hamstring), D.J. Hayden (knee) and defensive end Josh Allen are all expected to play.

