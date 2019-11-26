Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Matt Ryan says 'I'll be ready' for Saints even after beat down versus Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb

ATLANTA -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan faced 31 pressures against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. In the rivalry matchup, the Buccaneers recorded six sacks and 13 quarterback hits on Ryan. 

No team wants to see its quarterback ever take that kind of beating, but it's especially bad with a short week upcoming. The Falcons have the quickest turnaround of the season with their matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.

But Ryan wasn't leaving any room for excuses and left little doubt that he will be physically alright by Thursday.

"I'll be ready to go," Ryan said during his postgame press conference on Sunday. "Some games are like that (physically). That's part of playing in this league. Sometimes teams are going to get after you."

The obvious hope for Atlanta, though, is that Ryan doesn't face that same type of pressure against the Saints. Without an ability to run the ball, the Falcons attempted 53 passes, allowing the Buccaneers to rush the pass on almost every play, especially in the second half.

Atlanta's offensive line will have to fix its problems from Sunday quickly in order to protect its quarterback against the Saints.

"We have to be able to move on and begin the game plan for Thursday night tomorrow (Monday)," Ryan said. "Get some rest tonight. Try to recover quickly, but get back to work tomorrow."

The Falcons will host the Saints on Thursday at 8:20 pm ET. The two teams just met 16 days ago in New Orleans with the Falcons defeating the Saints, 26-9.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Falcons drop after practical playoff elimination

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons fell two spots in the Falcon Maven Week 13 Power Rankings.

Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 Live game chat

Dave Holcomb
3 0

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Atlanta Falcons loss against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons lost their eighth game of the season, 35-22, to the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons playoff pipe-dream scenarios end with whimper in 35-22 loss to Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
1 0

The Atlanta Falcons played their worst game of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

WATCH: Early missed opportunities, lack of running game cost Falcons against Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-22, in Week 12.

Watch: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 12

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons injury report for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay is similar to their one for Week 11.

Falcons-Buccaneers: Freeman, Hooper inactive, McKinley to play

Dave Holcomb
0

Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper will not play for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, but Takk McKinley is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! It’s Week 12 and the Falcons Find Their Way Home

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are favored in their first game at home following their bye week. That game, plus four more to bet!

Watch: Falcons Defense Ready to Feast on Buccaneers Offensive Weaknesses

Tom Pollin
0

The Atlanta Falcons are facing a quarterback ripe for the picking this week in Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston.

Watch: Time to Re-evaluate the Atlanta Falcons Player Evaluations

Tom Pollin
0

If the Falcons keep playing the way they have out of the bye we'll have to re-evaluate players we had written off.