Matt Ryan rated as a Tier 2 Quarterback in the NFL by CBS Sports

Christian Crittenden

Without a good quarterback the NFL your chances of winning a championship are very slim. A good quarterback means everything. Jason La Confora of CBS Sports released his list of the NFL Quarterback Tiers.

The list ranks all 32 starters in the league and is split into seven tiers. Falcon’s signal-caller Matt Ryan was placed in tier 2: Top Pros, proven winners category.

“Ryan isn't getting any younger either, and the cast around him is not what it once was. At his price point, Ryan just sneaks into the top-10,” La Confora said.

Ryan is coming off a year where he completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,466 yards 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He averaged 7.3 yards per completion this season which comes in just under his career average of 7.5. He ranked as a tier 2 quarterback in 2019 as well.

Ryan is now 34 and entering his 13th year in the league, so there is no denying that regression is expected, which could be able to a reason for his positioning on the list. He is in the category with Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott as guys who are proven winners.

At this point, the Falcons for a Super Bowl is probably closed, but Ryan is still a guy who can lead them to the playoffs. Their offense should be better this year with the additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, which gives them a better shot.

As far as his NFC South counterparts go, Tom Brady( Bucs) and Drew Brees(Saints) were rated as tier 1: Bona Fide franchise quarterbacks. Both are older than Ryan and at the tail end of their careers.

La Confora did state that Brees’ injury history does concern him a bit, but it wasn’t enough to drop him to the second tier. He missed time last season, due to injury and backup Teddy Bridgewater held down the fort going 5-0 in his starts.

Bridgewater’s starting performance last year earned him a three year 63 million dollar deal with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. He was ranked as a tier 4: you can win with them.

Other notable names on the list in tier 1: Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Ben Roethlisberger. 

