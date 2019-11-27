Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Matt Ryan says he's playing for 'professional pride' to end 2019 season

Dave Holcomb

ATLANTA -- The Falcons have zero hope of winning the NFC South and are clinging to just a thread of playoff hope heading into Week 13 of the 2019 season. The season could officially be done by the end of Thanksgiving night.

Whether it is or not, it won't matter all that much to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. As cliché as it sounds, the 34-year-old made it clear in his postgame press conference following the loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday that he approaches every week with the "mindset to go out there and deliver your best performance."

"We're professionals," Ryan said. "Any chance that we get to go out there and compete and play the way the game is supposed to be played and the way we're capable of, to me, that's part of being in this league.

Ryan added that he likes "having that professional pride" and that he always goes "out there to play to win."

The Falcons have possessed one of the toughest schedules in the league this season, and that will continue in the final five weeks of 2019. That means more tough competition, but it also means facing teams fighting for playoff spots and positioning.

Ryan didn't specifically bring up playing the role of a spoiler, but that's what the Falcons can do to cap off what's been a very disappointing year.

Atlanta can get started with that mindset Thursday when the Saints come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a 8:20 pm ET showdown. The Falcons already defeated the Saints in New Orleans, 26-9, on Nov. 10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Falcons running game proving why Devonta Freeman remains starter

Dave Holcomb
0

After seeing Atlanta's running back depth in action, it's easy to see why Devonta Freeman is still the team's starter when healthy.

Matt Ryan says 'I'll be ready' for Saints even after beat down versus Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says he'll be ready for Thursday Night Football.

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Falcons drop after practical playoff elimination

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons fell two spots in the Falcon Maven Week 13 Power Rankings.

Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 Live game chat

Dave Holcomb
3 0

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Atlanta Falcons loss against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons lost their eighth game of the season, 35-22, to the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons playoff pipe-dream scenarios end with whimper in 35-22 loss to Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
1 0

The Atlanta Falcons played their worst game of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

WATCH: Early missed opportunities, lack of running game cost Falcons against Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-22, in Week 12.

Watch: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 12

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons injury report for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay is similar to their one for Week 11.

Falcons-Buccaneers: Freeman, Hooper inactive, McKinley to play

Dave Holcomb
0

Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper will not play for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, but Takk McKinley is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! It’s Week 12 and the Falcons Find Their Way Home

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are favored in their first game at home following their bye week. That game, plus four more to bet!