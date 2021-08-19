Matt Ryan Reveals Who 'Kicked My Ass'

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons offense got the better of Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but it wasn't always that way.

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are conducting joint practices in Miami this week. By all accounts, quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons had a really good first day against the Dolphins defense.

Ryan, though, knows not too get too carried away with one good day of practice.

"I've been around long enough to that you can't look too far in advance," Ryan told reporters after practice on Wednesday. "You can't think because you had a good practice one day we're going to be a really good offense. You've got to stack them. You've got to put in that work every day. You've got to gradually get a little bit better."

"I hope we took a step forward today; it felt like that. We'll obviously watch film and watch practice tape and see where we're at. Certainly felt like we took a step forward, and we need to continue that as we move through camp."

After a successful day against the Dolphins defense, Ryan scoffed at the notion that Miami was vanilla in their schemes. Ryan got a heads up from Dolphins head coach and former Boston College teammate that Ryan wouldn't have it easy.

"I thought they showed us a few things," Ryan said with a laugh. "I was texting with Brian Flores yesterday. Brian and I were teammates at Boston College. I was texting him telling him I was excited to come down. He was like 'I know you've seen everything, so I put in some new stuff for you.' I was like 'All right man, don't treat me like 2003 scout team at BC.'"

"But they had a few things out there today; they stress you defensively with your rules, and they do a really good job. They got us a few times. We certainly had a few on our end too that we did well. But this is what this time of the year is all about. To see what can do and what we can't do and what we need to clean up."

Asked to elaborate on the 2003 scout team comment, Ryan gave some insight on his former teammate.

"Brian was kicking my ass when I was on scout team," Ryan said with a laugh. "He was physical; he was a good player back then. As soon as he went to New England as a scout right after [college], just how professional he always was. He was quiet, hard worker, great teammate, was good to me. I was a freshman, young kid coming in; he was great to me. I'm happy for him. He's worked hard to get to this position, and he deserves everything that comes his way."

Ryan turned 36 years old in May. While playing past that age has seemingly become normal for players like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers, Ryan's physical well-being is of special concern for Falcons fans because what seems like the lack of a capable backup.

"I feel great," said Ryan as he's entering his 14th season. "My body feels really good. I feel like I've got a good routine and plan to keep my body healthy.''

Part of that plan is to limit Ryan's action in preseason games. He didn't dress last Friday in the Falcons game against the Tennessee Titans, and he likely won't see action on Saturday night against the Dolphins.

The Falcons went all-in with Ryan for the 2021 season when they declined to draft a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in April. Instead they went with tight end Kyle Pitts.

The early returns from Ryan and Pitts under new head coach Arthur Smith have been good, but we'll likely have to wait until the September 12 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles to get an extended look at Ryan in the new offense. ... and to see who is kicking who's behind this time around.