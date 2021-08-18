Best of Matt Ryan, Training Camp Highlights

The Falcons bet big on Matt Ryan when they declined to take a quarterback such as Justin Fields with their No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft.

Rather than go for Ryan's long term replacement, the Falcons opted to go for Julio Jones' long term replacement in 6'6 and 245 pound tight end Kyle Pitts. Jones was traded shortly after the draft to the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons have endured three straight losing seasons and similar to the head coach, the quarterback gets too much credit when things are going well too too much blame when they aren't.

Ryan didn't have his best season in 2020, but his 93.3 passer rating put him 19th among quarterbacks who started at least 10 games.

While offensive coordinator with the Titans, new head coach Arthur Smith helped Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill have the fifth best rating in the NFL at 106.5 in 2020.

In six seasons prior to working with Smith, Tannehill's previous high rating was 93.5 in 2016 with the Dolphins.

There's reason to believe that Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, can reach similar heights under Smith. Smith's offense will emphasize the running game, tight ends, and play action.

Pitts and veteran tight end Hayden Hurst could have big seasons in the offense, and Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage are capable of filling the gap left behind by Jones.

Ridley and Gage were Atlanta's two leading receivers in 2020 as Jones was plagued by injury, and Pitts should be able to at least match Jones' 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns.