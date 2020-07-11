Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Matt Schaub

Chris Vinel

If all goes according to plan and the Atlanta Falcons have their ideal 2020 season, Matt Schaub will not see much playing time.

That might sound mean, but it’s not supposed to be a dig on the Birds’ backup quarterback. The team simply rests in the firm grasp of Matt Ryan.

Ryan, even at age 35, remains durable. He missed only the third game of his career last season.

Schaub started that game, a Week Eight loss to Seattle, and proved he still possesses the tools of a quality backup.

WHAT SCHAUB DID LAST SEASON

Actually, Schaub performed so well that he set franchise records against the Seahawks.

He completed a team-record 39 passes on 52 attempts and finished with the second-most yards in Falcons history (460). He tossed one touchdown and one interception.

In five other mop-up appearances in relief of Ryan, Schaub threw 15 total passes, connecting on 11 of them for 120 yards and two scores. It was the most action he’s seen in a season since starting two games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

WHAT SCHAUB’S 2020 ROLE WILL BE

The Falcons picked up Schaub’s 2020 option in February, bringing him back for $2 million. It’s a small commitment for an experienced backup that Dan Quinn and the rest of his coaching staff trust.

If Schaub shows up to training camp, and at age 39, looks like he’s lost it, Atlanta can move on with few repercussions.

But he’ll enter camp with a leg up on the job over Kurt Benkert and Danny Etling, and odds are, he’ll begin the regular season as the second-string quarterback.

