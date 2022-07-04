"Ant, I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport, bro,'' Brady wrote on social media.

Anthony Edwards is just 20 years old, young enough to still believe he can accomplish most anything.

And maybe the Atlanta native - a No. 1 overall pick in the NBA - actually can accomplish most anything.

He established a claim to that the other day, while working out in Georgia and slinging around a football in a way that even caught the eye of Tampa Bay Bucs legend Tom Brady.

"Ant, I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport, bro,'' Brady wrote on social media.

In the video, "Ant,'' one of the NBA’s budding young stars, follows up his launching of a deep-ball pass with jokes about how he is planning a tryout at QB with the Atlanta Falcons. (That's led to a great deal of unfortunate snark about the Falcons' real-live QB situation, which features Marcus Mariota being backed up by rookie Desmond Ridder, and we don't think it's all that bad.)

Ant's day job is to continue working to turn the Minnesota Timberwolves into a contending squad - a goal that has been as elusive there as success here in Atlanta for the Falcons has been recently. Additionally, Edwards is suddenly a movie star, stealing scenes in Adam Sandler's new basketball film, "Hustle.''

Edwards has stated before that there is pretty much nothing he can’t do. It comes across more as humorous that it does as bragging. But given his ability to toss around a football, it also comes across as something close to "true.''