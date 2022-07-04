Skip to main content

Falcons LOOK: NBA's Anthony Edwards Jokes About Atlanta Tryout - With Tom Brady Support

"Ant, I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport, bro,'' Brady wrote on social media.

Anthony Edwards is just 20 years old, young enough to still believe he can accomplish most anything.

And maybe the Atlanta native - a No. 1 overall pick in the NBA - actually can accomplish most anything.

He established a claim to that the other day, while working out in Georgia and slinging around a football in a way that even caught the eye of Tampa Bay Bucs legend Tom Brady.

"Ant, I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport, bro,'' Brady wrote on social media.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

1357343581.0
Play

Falcons Roster: Where Does Atlanta Rank Among NFL's Best?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot still has work to do.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Falcons - American Flag
Play

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love Atlanta's Games and Those Who Play Them

On this Fourth of July, let's celebrate every Falcon from Tommy Nobis to Jamal Anderson to Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts.

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
8 hours ago
IMG_6323
Play

Source: Falcons Scouting Small-School CB For 2023 NFL Draft

Atlanta may be the next home of a Division II star

By Ethan Hurwitz23 hours ago
23 hours ago

In the video, "Ant,'' one of the NBA’s budding young stars, follows up his launching of a deep-ball pass with jokes about how he is planning a tryout at QB with the Atlanta Falcons. (That's led to a great deal of unfortunate snark about the Falcons' real-live QB situation, which features Marcus Mariota being backed up by rookie Desmond Ridder, and we don't think it's all that bad.)

Ant's day job is to continue working to turn the Minnesota Timberwolves into a contending squad - a goal that has been as elusive there as success here in Atlanta for the Falcons has been recently. Additionally, Edwards is suddenly a movie star, stealing scenes in Adam Sandler's new basketball film, "Hustle.''

Edwards has stated before that there is pretty much nothing he can’t do. It comes across more as humorous that it does as bragging. But given his ability to toss around a football, it also comes across as something close to "true.''

1357343581.0
News

Falcons Roster: Where Does Atlanta Rank Among NFL's Best?

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Falcons - American Flag
News

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love Atlanta's Games and Those Who Play Them

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
IMG_6323
News

Source: Falcons Scouting Small-School CB For 2023 NFL Draft

By Ethan Hurwitz23 hours ago
Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons to Pick No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft, Says NFL Analyst

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel FlickJul 3, 2022
usa_today_18271760.0
News

Falcons Rookie Named Atlanta's X-Factor

By Daniel FlickJul 3, 2022
15118766
News

Julio Jones Next Team: Top Odds Include Falcons & Cowboys

By Daniel FlickJul 2, 2022
USATSI_18360083
News

No 'Big Difference' Between Falcons Drake London and Colts 2nd-Rounder?

By Daniel FlickJul 2, 2022
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Betting on Games 'Strokes the Deepest Fears' of League, Says NFL Agent

By Ethan HurwitzJul 2, 2022