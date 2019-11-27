Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFC South Notebook: Falcons-Saints bring division into spot light on Thanksgiving

Dave Holcomb

Of the eight divisions in the NFL, the NFC South is the only one without a team dating back to before the Super Bowl era. The Atlanta Falcons were the first franchise in the current NFC South to come into existence, and they just missed the pre-Super Bowl era, playing their first season in the league in 1966.

The New Orleans Saints came one year later in 1967. They started playing together in the newly formed NFC West in 1970. In the first six years of that division, the Falcons and Saints combined to post nine losing seasons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came along later in 1976. All they did was lose their first 26 games as a franchise. But then the Buccaneers received the chance to play the Saints in their 27th contest, and finally, Tampa Bay won.

As for the Carolina Panthers, they didn't come into existence until 1995. While they advanced to the NFC Championship Game in their second season, the Panthers still had six losing seasons in their first eight years.

The NFC South, even though the division itself has only been around since 2002, isn't known for its history, and when that history is brought up, it's marred with losing. Even in more recent years, which has seen the division represent the NFC in three of the last 10 Super Bowls, the NFC South's reputation as a division without a blue blood organization continues.

But that's what makes the second straight Falcons-Saints Thanksgiving matchup so special. The NFL has elected not to television another Giants-Redskins matchup or the Packers and Vikings one more time. The league chose to highlight a non-traditional rivalry; one that dates back only 50 years but is filled with enough hate for 50 centuries.

What better way to highlight that rivalry and change the national narrative of the team's histories in the NFC South than to give it the national stage on America's holiday most synonymous with the NFL.

Who know's, maybe in a few more years, the Falcons-Saints rivalry will also be synonymous with Thanksgiving.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Matt Ryan says he's playing for 'professional pride' to end 2019 season

Dave Holcomb
0

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is playing for pride to finish the 2019 season.

WATCH: Falcons running game proving why Devonta Freeman remains starter

Dave Holcomb
0

After seeing Atlanta's running back depth in action, it's easy to see why Devonta Freeman is still the team's starter when healthy.

Matt Ryan says 'I'll be ready' for Saints even after beat down versus Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says he'll be ready for Thursday Night Football.

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Falcons drop after practical playoff elimination

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons fell two spots in the Falcon Maven Week 13 Power Rankings.

Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 Live game chat

Dave Holcomb
3 0

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Atlanta Falcons loss against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons lost their eighth game of the season, 35-22, to the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons playoff pipe-dream scenarios end with whimper in 35-22 loss to Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
1 0

The Atlanta Falcons played their worst game of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

WATCH: Early missed opportunities, lack of running game cost Falcons against Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-22, in Week 12.

Watch: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 12

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons injury report for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay is similar to their one for Week 11.

Falcons-Buccaneers: Freeman, Hooper inactive, McKinley to play

Dave Holcomb
0

Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper will not play for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, but Takk McKinley is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.