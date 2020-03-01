The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Falcons select edge rusher in the last CBS Sports Mock Draft

Christian Crittenden

One thing has remained consistent during mock draft season, a defensive player to the Atlanta Falcons, which should make fans happy.

From defensive back to edge rusher and interior lineman, the Falcons are almost assuredly will take a defensive player with the no.16 pick in the draft. The last mock draft from CBS Sports has them taking edge rusher A. J Epenesa from Iowa. Here is their reasoning

“Atlanta is going through some wholesale changes along the front seven with the idea of building around Grady Jarrett. Reasonably speaking, one could expect the pick to benefit either its linebacker unit or the defensive line.”

CBS Sports had the 6-foot-5 275 pounder ranked at their second-best edge rusher and the 12th ranked prospect in the draft. The Falcons need help on the edge with Jarrett leading the team in sacks with 7.5 from up the middle.

Epenesa had 32 solo tackles, to go along with 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in the 2019 campaign.

Adding an edge rusher during the draft is key especially with the team still mulling over whether or not to pick up the 5th year option on Tak Mckinley. The McKinley and Vic Beasley were the last two edge rushers the Falcons selected in the first round of the draft. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terrell Lewis smiles at perfect fit with Falcons

When asked if he has met with the Atlanta Falcons, Terrell Lewis said yes while laughing. He chuckled again after saying he'd be a perfect fit in Atlanta. Lewis compares to former Falcon Vic Beasley.

Chris Vinel

Antoine Winfield Jr. pushes past Pro Bowl father’s legacy

The Atlanta Falcons have needs all over their defense. Should they fill one (or multiple) with the versatile son of a former NFL Pro Bowler?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: LSU's Kristian Fulton lived in Atlanta during Katrina evacuation, would welcome return as a Falcon

Kristian Fulton comments on where LSU stands with the all-time greatest teams of college football and opens up on his brief stint in Atlanta during Hurricane Katrina evacuation.

Brady Pfister

Report: Falcons not planning to meet with former UGA RB D'Andre Swift at NFL combine

When will the Atlanta Falcons draft another Georgia player?

Dave Holcomb

VIDEO: Instant reaction live from 2020 NFL Combine

Brady and Chris talk defensive backs Antione Winfield Jr. and Kristian Fulton as defensive media availability ends at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Brady Pfister

Javon Kinlaw: “I’m not even supposed to be here”

Are the Atlanta Falcons about to make Javon Kinlaw's dreams come true? From being homeless, to junior college, to the first round of the NFL Draft, Kinlaw provides positivity and a great story.

Chris Vinel

CBS Sports latest mock draft gives the Falcons defensive interior help

The Falcons biggest need continues to be on the defensive line.

Malik Brown

High school teammates hope to return to Atlanta

D.J. Wonnum and Chauncey Rivers grew up together. "We’re really like brothers," Rivers said. They played together at Stephenson High School about 30 minutes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Now, after four years of college away from their hometown, they would love the chance to return in Falcons uniforms.

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: Chase Young says he's the best player in the 2020 NFL Draft

Chase Young tells reporters at the NFL Combine that he is the best player in the draft.

Brady Pfister

K'Lavon Chaisson is the NFL Draft's most confident player

The LSU Tiger does not lack self belief.

Brady Pfister