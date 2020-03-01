One thing has remained consistent during mock draft season, a defensive player to the Atlanta Falcons, which should make fans happy.

From defensive back to edge rusher and interior lineman, the Falcons are almost assuredly will take a defensive player with the no.16 pick in the draft. The last mock draft from CBS Sports has them taking edge rusher A. J Epenesa from Iowa. Here is their reasoning

“Atlanta is going through some wholesale changes along the front seven with the idea of building around Grady Jarrett. Reasonably speaking, one could expect the pick to benefit either its linebacker unit or the defensive line.”

CBS Sports had the 6-foot-5 275 pounder ranked at their second-best edge rusher and the 12th ranked prospect in the draft. The Falcons need help on the edge with Jarrett leading the team in sacks with 7.5 from up the middle.

Epenesa had 32 solo tackles, to go along with 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in the 2019 campaign.

Adding an edge rusher during the draft is key especially with the team still mulling over whether or not to pick up the 5th year option on Tak Mckinley. The McKinley and Vic Beasley were the last two edge rushers the Falcons selected in the first round of the draft.