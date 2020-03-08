The NFL combine is in the past and the running backs had their time to meet with teams and impress them during drills. The Atlanta Falcons need a running back and did their due diligence while in Indianapolis.

It was reported from Indy that the Falcons did not meet with Unversity of Georgia star D’Andre Swift. Much was made about the decision but Swift is almost sure-fire a first-round pick, and the Falcons have holes on defense to fill first.

However, the team did have informal meetings with 13 other prospects of which should be available after round one when and if the team decides to take a running back. Here is a look at how some of those guys performed.

Jonathan Taylor:

Taylor is probably the best of the bunch, he is extremely dynamic and an absolute workhorse. The former Wisconsin Badger ran a 4.39, which was the fastest of all the running backs. He pushed out 17 reps on the bench press and a verticle jump of 36.0. Adding him to the mix in Atlanta would provide a lot of balance to the offense, which is something the Falcons struggled with last season. Taylor ran for over 2,000 yards in his junior season at Wisconsin.

Cam Akers:

Akers ran a 4.47, pushed out 20 reps on the bench press and had a vertical jump of 35.5. Those are good numbers for former Florida State running back. He was one of the first to confirm meeting with the Falcons and said they were “very interested”. Akers ran for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He would be a good change of pace back and can also catch out of the backfield which would open the playbook up more.

J.K Dobbins:

Dobbins only did the bench press this week putting up 20 reps. He declined to participate in other drills because of a high ankle sprain suffered in the National semifinal game against Clemson. The former Ohio State Buckeye ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He also caught 23 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Dobbins is a smaller back, but he proved he could shoulder a load this season at Ohio State.

Clyde Edwards- Helaire:

Edwards-Helaire ran a 4.6 in the forty-yard dash, pushed out 15 reps on the bench press and had a vertical leap of 39.5. His numbers were a bit lower compared to some of the other running backs that performed. The former LSU Tiger ran 1414 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He also caught 55 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown.

There are still about two months until the draft, so as the time gets closer, the Falcons will schedule more formal meetings. They will also have several pro days to attend, which will give them a really good look at all of their options.