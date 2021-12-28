NFL Power Rankings: SI Not Impressed with Falcons

SI.com released its Week 16 NFL Power Rankings, and they remain unimpressed with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Atlanta Falcons moved to 7-8 with their 20-16 win over the Detroit Lions. The victory marked the Falcons’ first win in their home stadium this year after going 0-5 prior to beating the Lions.

However, Sports Illustrated's Mitch Goldich remained unimpressed with the Falcons win and has Atlanta ranked No. 23 in his latest NFL Power Rankings.

The Falcons have suffered their share of blowout losses this year, but have won enough close games to hang around. But this is another one of several pretenders that just doesn’t have enough good wins to scare anybody. I don’t blame them for bringing Matt Ryan back this year, but they’ll continue to face questions until they figure out what’s next. - Mitch Goldich

The Falcons have has the easiest schedule in the league with an opponents winning percentage of .461. Goldich likely isn't wrong when he refers to the Falcons as [playoff] pretenders.

Atlanta's best win on paper is a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins, who are 8-7. Atlanta's victory was the sixth of seven losses in a row for Miami, and they have since won seven in a row after their 1-7 start.

Anyone like the Falcons chances in a rematch?

Goldich insinuates that the Falcons main problem this year is the uncertainty around the quarterback position. … and that the Falcons will continue to struggle until they figure out what's next after Ryan.

But our view: The Falcons need to figure out right tackle, left guard, wide receiver, edge rusher, safety, nose guard, and a cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell before the quarterback becomes one of the team's bigger problems.

The weak schedule will pay dividends for the Falcons for the NFL Draft. Only one game separates the No. 10 pick, where the Falcons currently sit, and the No. 21 spot where the San Francisco 49ers hold a playoff spot at 8-7.

The first tiebreaker for draft position is strength of schedule, so the Falcons currently draft first out of five teams tied at 7-8 with a whopping seven more teams lurking with just one more win.

A log jam benefits Atlanta.

Is No. 23 fair for the Atlanta Falcons?

Probably.

The Falcons have beaten most of the bad teams on their schedule. But until you're beating the bad teams, you are a bad team.

The Falcons were 4-12 last year and sit at 7-8 with arguably a poorer roster.

This team under new coach Arthur Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot have the arrow pointed in the right direction. … even if right now the gauge is stuck on “23.”