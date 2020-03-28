Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Falcons add former XFL linebacker Edmond Robinson

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons have added another defender to the mix after agreeing to terms on a one year deal with linebacker Edmond Robinson.

Robinson last played in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. This is the second XFL player the team has signed this week after agreeing to terms with tight end Khari Lee. Robinson was only able to play in five games this season for the Roughnecks before the season was cut short. In those games, he recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. 

He was a seventh-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings out of Newberry College in 2015. Robinson played three years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. The 28-year old appeared in 22 games recording 13 tackles. He was primarily a special teams player for the Vikings playing in 37 percent of those snaps during his two seasons. 

The Falcons needed more depth at linebacker after De’Vondre Campbell signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The addition of Robinson gives the team five linebackers, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, LaRoy Reynolds, Ahmad Thomas and Robinson. The team is still likely to add another linebacker to the mix via the draft on either day two or day three. 

XFL players became eligible to sign with the NFL earlier in the week and P.J Walker of the Houston Roughnecks was the first to sign a deal when he agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. 

Robinson’s addition to the Falcons puts the former XFL signings well over double digits.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the Atlanta Falcons' most recent transactions as well as concerns facing the Todd Gurley deal.

William B. Carver

by

Bjust

D'Andre Swift could be one of the draft's value picks

Where does Georgia state D'Andre Swift fit in the NFL Draft?

Jeremy Johnson

Zack Baun might be a fun toy for Atlanta’s defense

The Atlanta Falcons have expressed interest in Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun. With its defensive line bolstered by the arrival of Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta's two biggest holes are linebacker and cornerback. Should the Falcons consider the versatile Baun?

Chris Vinel

Yetur Gross-Matos brings positive outlook to his NFL dreams

The resilient former Nittany Lion is looking to bring his work ethic to the NFL.

Brady Pfister

Falcons select pass rusher in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Which pass rusher did the Falcons pick in the new CBS Sports mock draft?

Dave Holcomb

by

Blitz demon

Damon Arnette's senior season paid off

Former Ohio State corner Damon Arnette stuck around for his senior year, thanks to the counsel of Cris Carter, and boosted his draft stock.

Brady Pfister

The Falcons sign former XFL tight end

Khari Lee, who most recently played for the DC Defenders of the XFL, followed in the footsteps of PJ Walker, DeMarquis Gates and Cavon Walker by signing an NFL contract. Atlanta now has four tight ends on its roster.

Chris Vinel

by

Chris Vinel

The Falcons need Isaiah Oliver to step forward in 2020

The Falcons may need an infusion of talent at their cornerback spots, but with some coaching there are internal options.

Jeremy Johnson

by

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: Excited new guys and logo colors

A lot of has happened for Falcons fans this past week. Here are three of the biggest talking points of the week.

Rashad Milligan

Analysis: Falcons to sign Dante Fowler Jr.

Last week, the Atlanta Falcons and free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. reportedly agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million. Will it be enough to revive the Falcons' pass rush?

Zach Hood