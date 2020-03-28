The Atlanta Falcons have added another defender to the mix after agreeing to terms on a one year deal with linebacker Edmond Robinson.

Robinson last played in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. This is the second XFL player the team has signed this week after agreeing to terms with tight end Khari Lee. Robinson was only able to play in five games this season for the Roughnecks before the season was cut short. In those games, he recorded 22 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

He was a seventh-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings out of Newberry College in 2015. Robinson played three years in the league with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets. The 28-year old appeared in 22 games recording 13 tackles. He was primarily a special teams player for the Vikings playing in 37 percent of those snaps during his two seasons.

The Falcons needed more depth at linebacker after De’Vondre Campbell signed a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The addition of Robinson gives the team five linebackers, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, LaRoy Reynolds, Ahmad Thomas and Robinson. The team is still likely to add another linebacker to the mix via the draft on either day two or day three.

XFL players became eligible to sign with the NFL earlier in the week and P.J Walker of the Houston Roughnecks was the first to sign a deal when he agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson’s addition to the Falcons puts the former XFL signings well over double digits.