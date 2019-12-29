Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! Falcons and Buccaneers Fight for NFC South Runner-Up

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in the Week 17 wrap-up to their 2019 season. The Falcons will be trying to finish the second half of their season with a 6-2 record after opening at 1-7 with a six-game losing streak.

After a tough Week 15, Nostrathomas came back strong last week, going 4-0 against the spread and straight-up. For the season on Falcon Maven, Nostrathomas is now 22-11-1 against the spread and 20-8 straight-up.

Week 17 is always tough to pick because you can never be sure which teams still have something to play for and who has packed it in. Despite that, let’s finish the season strong!

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Pick ‘em (1PM ET; Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

The Buccaneers opened as 2.5 point-favorites but with heavy public money coming in on Atlanta, the line has dropped to Pick ‘em.

Both teams have been playing hard to the end despite both being out of playoff contention since roughly the mid-point of the season. That’s what makes this one a tough pick.

A big key is that Jameis Winston won’t have his two Pro Bowl wide receivers available. Mike Evans is on injured reserve and Chris Godwin has been declared out with a hamstring injury. Also, Winston is still having problems with the thumb on his throwing hand.

What this game really comes down to is, can the Falcons pick up two interceptions against Winston to make him the first 30 touchdown/30 interceptions quarterback in NFL history.

Tampa Bay won the Week 12 meeting between these two rivals but the Falcons have won five of the last six games to dominate this series. Atlanta is healthier and looking to end a terrible season on a positive note. Pick the Falcons to win.

Atlanta Falcons 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

Here are a couple more picks to round out your Week 17 season finale parlay.

Green Bay Packers -12.5 at Detroit Lions (1PM ET; Ford Field, Detroit, MI)

The Packers are going to be scoreboard watching the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers game, which the Saints should win handily over a team that showed it had already mentally packed it in against the Indianapolis Colts. Actually, with the Panthers starting Will Grier at quarterback again Nostrathomas recommends adding the Saints -13.5 to your parlay list.

All the Packers have to do to hold off the Saints and wrap up a first-round bye is beat the Lions. Green Bay also still has an outside shot for first seed in the NFC. They will not be taking their foot off the gas pedal against a Detroit team that is limping to the finish line. Double-digit points are always tough to lay in a Week 17 game but all signs point towards this being a big win by the Packers.

Green Bay Packers 27 Detroit Lions 10

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs -9 (1PM ET; Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

The Chiefs can still steal a first-round bye if they beat the Chargers and the New England Patriots go through the motions against the Miami Dolphins, which won’t happen. Still, both are in the early slate of Sunday games so they’ll both be scoreboard watching while facing undermanned opponents.

Andy Reid will not be allowing his Chiefs to take their foot off the gas against a team that looks like it will need a new quarterback sooner than later.

Kansas City Chiefs 34 Los Angeles Chargers 17

With picks made, I’d like to say a quick thank you to Falcons fans. At this time, it looks like my 10-month stint at Falcons Maven is at an end. I always try my best to make my work entertaining as well as informative and I appreciate you reading my articles and watching my videos throughout the year.