Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! It’s Week 12 and the Falcons Find Their Way Home

The Falcons are now on a two-game winning streak against their division rivals and play the third this weekend at home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Atlanta as 3.5-point underdogs against the Falcons.

Nostrathomas had a rough Week 11. The Falcons proved that their Week 10 victory over the New Orleans Saints was no fluke with a 29-3 win as four-point underdogs. The Minnesota Vikings forgot they were at home last week against the Denver Broncos. Minnesota spotted the Broncos to a 23-0 halftime lead before coming back to win 27-23 while failing to cover the 10-point spread.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals were ready to come in as 10-point underdogs when their last second, desperation lateral play turned into a San Francisco 49ers touchdown, making the final score 36-26, creating a push.

Nostrathomas is now 11-6-1 in his picks against the spread on Falcons Maven and 10-6 straight-up. Let’s get back on the winning side of the ledger this week. For Week 12, Nostrathomas has six bets for you to take to the bank.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons -3.5, Over/Under 52 points (1PM ET; Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)

One reason why Nostrathomas is recommending the Falcons to win and cover in this game is that Tampa Bay has given up a minimum of 27 points in eight straight games. The Buccaneers have also lost five of their last six games to sink to the bottom of the NFC South.

The Buccaneers are tough to run against, third in the league in yards per attempt allowed, but Matt Ryan should have his way with Tampa’s pass defense. Receiver Calvin Ridley has kicked up his game since the bye and Russell Gage has stepped in very nicely for the traded Mohamed Sanu.

In the meantime, Buc’s quarterback Jameis Winston has lost four fumbles and been intercepted a league leading 18 times this season. He’s also been sacked the most of any quarterback in the NFL, 36 times. The Falcons defense broke through with four interceptions and five sacks of Kyle Allen last week and will be looking to add more padding to those numbers this week.

Nostrathomas is also recommending that you take the over in this game, which currently sits at 52 points. For all their struggles at quarterback, Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in points per game scored this year.

Also, the trends favor taking the over on Sunday. These two teams have gone over the total in five of their last six games and have also gone over in five of the last six games played in Atlanta.

Take the Falcons win at home and cover in this game and add the over 52 to your bet.

Atlanta Falcons 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

Here are four more games to add to your Sunday Parlay.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints -10 (1PM ET; Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA)

It usually takes four or five games for NFL defensive coordinators to catch up to a new quarterback. Kyle Allen, the clock has struck midnight! Turn in your glass cleats!

The New Orleans Saints recovered from their loss to the Falcons by hanging 34 points on the Buccaneers last Sunday. The Panthers will only go as far as Christian McCaffrey will take them and that won’t be within 10 points of New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints 27 Carolina Panthers 13

Seattle Seahawks +1 at Philadelphia Eagles (1PM ET; Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA)

The Seattle Seahawks have travelled to the Eastern time zone three times this season and have won all three by an average of three points per game. They travelled east twice last season and won both of those. Go back to the 2013 season and Seattle is 16-6 when they travel three time zones to play a game.

This is also a case of the Seahawks being a much better team than the Eagles but getting no respect from oddsmakers as usual.

The public has bet this game down from the Eagles being favored by three to them being favored by one. Take the gift point with the Rodney Dangerfield’s of the NFL winning the game outright.

Seattle Seahawks 27 Philadelphia Eagles 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans -3.5 (4:05PM ET; Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN)

Tennessee is coming off their bye week and the team’s offense has caught fire with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. The Titans have won three of their last four. The Jaguars have failed to cover the spread in their last four games in Nashville.

Tennessee has found an offense to go with their quality defense. Take them to win and cover.

Tennessee Titans 29 Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots – Under 45.5 (4:25 PM ET; Gillette, Stadium, Foxborough, MA)

This bet is contingent on the weather. There is rain in the forecast at game-time in Foxborough. If the track is muddy, these two teams are going to be slugging it out on the ground. Check the weather and place the bet if it’s raining at Gillette.