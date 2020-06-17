Bold Prediction: PFF Fantasy Analyst Says Take Calvin Ridley Over DeAndre Hopkins

OK, fantasy football fans, prepare to draft Calvin Ridley high this year.

Andrew Erickson, a fantasy football analyst for Pro Football Focus, thinks it will pay off.

In a Tweet released Wednesday by PFF Fantasy Football, Erickson said the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver will outscore DeAndre Hopkins this season.

WHY RIDLEY IS QUALIFIED

Ridley, 25, posted an excellent season in 2019, his second year in the NFL. He was on pace for more than 1,000 receiving yards before missing the final three weeks with an injury. He finished with 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

WHY IT’S A BOLD PREDICTION

Hopkins rose to stardom before Ridley even began college at the University of Alabama in 2015.

Still only 28, Hopkins has posted three consecutive seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards, while Ridley has never crossed north of 900. Last season, Hopkins ranked fifth in fantasy points for wide receivers. Ridley sat all the way down at No. 26.

And now, in his first year in the Arizona Cardinals’ air raid offense, Hopkins will see plenty of targets as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. Larry Fitzgerald will steal a few of those looks, but even as a rookie, Kyler Murray threw nearly 50 more times than Hopkins’ former quarterback, Deshaun Watson, did last season.

So Hopkins will still catch a lot of passes.

Ridley will have to wrestle Julio Jones for Matt Ryan’s attention, although he has proven to be trustworthy in his first two seasons.

If we’re being honest, both Ridley and Hopkins are in line for fabulous years in 2020.

