Falcons LISTEN: Erik Harris Injured; Rookie Richie Grant Time?

Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris started in 12 of the team's first 13 games this season, but he won't be starting or playing in the final four after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Harris, a six-year veteran from Division II California (PA), provided a stability and grit to the young secondary, but as he sits for the rest of the year, the youth will rise up.

Rookie second-round pick Richie Grant, who was a healthy scratch Sunday, should begin to see more playing time. Second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins should also see an uptick in snaps.

Head coach Arthur Smith has been hesitant to play his younger players, but the future is now in Atlanta, and the youngsters will be asked to perform in the final month of the season as the Falcons eye the franchise's first playoff berth since 2017.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the Pro Football Focus grades from the Falcons' Week 14 win over the Panthers, discussing Ryan's performance, the play of the offensive line, and if the team's receivers are better than they are often credited as.

He discusses two missed opportunities by Ryan that led to his performance against Carolina being undersold, then discusses the causes behind the various grades for Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, and Jalen Mayfield. He focuses on whether Mayfield's best game to date indicates he's turned a corner.

Then, he looks at PFF's Yards Per Route Run metric to discuss whether or not Russell Gage, Kyle Pitts, and Cordarrelle Patterson form a better-than-average trio of weapons for Ryan to throw to, and if lack of talent is really a problem.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.