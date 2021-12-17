LISTEN: How Can Falcons Stop Nick Bosa?

The Atlanta Falcons have struggled on the offensive line for most of the season.

This weekend, the unit will be put to the test once again as they travel to Santa Clara to face Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers. Bosa's 14 sacks lead the NFC, and he will pose a huge threat for the Falcons' fledgling offensive line.

Quarterback Matt Ryan will have to get the ball out of his hands quick to evade the dominant Bosa and the rest of the 49ers' talented pass rush.

Quick dunks to tight ends Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst is an easy way to avoid being sacked, and running the ball with Cordarrelle Patterson will be a strategy the Falcons will move towards frequently.

However, the team also needs to utilize Russell Gage, who has played his best football in the past month. When the ball needs to go in Gage's direction, tackles Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews will have to protect Ryan and give him enough time to get to his top targets.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Brian Peacock and Eric Crocker (Locked On 49ers) to preview the Week 15 matchup between the Falcons and 49ers.

They discuss whether the Falcons are legit playoff contenders, the supporting cast around Matt Ryan, their ability to block Bosa and other 49ers pass-rush threats, A.J. Terrell's ascendance, Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles, and if Deebo Samuel's versatility will create problems for the Falcons defense.

