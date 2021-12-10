LISTEN: Will Falcons Commit To Matt Hennessy After 2021?

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted offensive lineman Matt Hennessy in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they envisioned him being a pillar of the trenches for years to come. However, just two seasons into his tenure, Hennessy might be an afterthought.

In the last two games, Hennessy has split playing time with rookie Drew Dalman, playing in just 67 percent of offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 and 63 percent in last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Arthur Smith has explained that he wants to give Dalman an opportunity to play and the splits in playing time were part of the game plan as opposed to a benching, but the fact that Hennessy isn't playing every snap shows that the Falcons are not fully committed, making his status murky beyond the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 film from the Falcons' Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers and answers listener questions.

He breaks down the Falcons decision to try and man up the Bucs' receivers and how that went for them.

Then, he addresses the team's lack of pass rush and the schematic differences between Dean Pees and Raheem Morris that has led to the decline of the team's front.

Then, he answers listener questions about how much credit Arthur Smith deserves for the team's improvement in one-score games. Finally, he discusses if Hennessy will remain the team's starting center for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.