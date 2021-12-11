Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    LISTEN: Must-Win For Falcons?

    Locked On Falcons: Is This A Must-Win Game For the Falcons?
    With a 5-7 record, every game from here on out for the Atlanta Falcons could drastically change their season.

    A meeting on Sunday with the 5-7 Carolina Panthers could dictate the future of both teams. Sitting just one game out of the playoffs, a win could put either the Falcons or Panthers right back into the thick of things in the NFC playoff picture. However, a loss, coupled with losing the tiebreaker could be catastrophic for the loser.

    The Falcons hold the 31st-easiest schedule left in the NFL in terms of schedule strength, so while a loss wouldn't completely kill the season, a win could put them in prime position to step into a wild card spot as the Panthers are one of the tougher opponents left on the docket.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Julian Council (Locked On Panthers) to preview the Week 14 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

    They discuss the big change last weekend in terms of the Panthers changing offensive coordinators, where things went wrong with Joe Brady and what to expect from new play-caller Jeff Nixon. 

    They also discuss Cam Newton’s return to Carolina and whether or not he and the Panthers receivers can exploit a vulnerable Falcons secondary. 

    Then, they break down where the Falcons are with Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith, and the defense at this point in the season, and whether the Falcons’ playoff chances are slim or none.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

