    December 7, 2021
    LISTEN: Can Falcons Benefit From Hayden Hurst's Return?

    Locked On Falcons: Passing out grades on Analytics Tuesday
    Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst has missed the team's last four games. However, the team could see his return this week.

    The Falcons activated Hurst from injured reserve Monday after sitting due an ankle injury.

    With Hurst returning, it should take some heat off of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has been double-teamed often in Hurst's absence.

    The addition of Hurst should also allow wide receiver Russell Gage and running back Cordarrelle Patterson to have more opportunities to thrive, and give quarterback Matt Ryan more options in a spread offense.

    With the team two games under .500 at 5-7, every game from here on out is a must-win and the offense has the biggest room for improvement.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the analytics and Pro Football Focus grades from the Falcons' loss to the Buccaneers in Week 13.

    He looks at the grades and stats involving the Falcons offensive line, and whether they performed as poorly as initially expected. Then he looks at the historically bad pass rush and the non-existent pressure Tom Brady saw in the game. Then, he gets into what PFF has to say about Mike Davis, Russell Gage, Richie Grant and Darren Hall.

    Finally, he breaks down the Falcons' roster moves, including Hurst's impending return to the lineup and if he'll impact the offense down the stretch.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

