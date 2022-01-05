Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    Falcons LISTEN: Will Kyle Pitts Break 60-Year-Old NFL Record in Finale?

    Locked On Falcons: Will Injury Stop Kyle Pitts From Breaking Historic Rookie TE Record?

    With the addition of the 17th game in the NFL this season, many long-time records have the potential to be broken. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, for example, has the all-time rookie tight-end receiving record in his sights.

    Hall-of-Famer Mike Ditka caught passes for 1,076 yards in a 14-game season in 1961. Pitts needs just 59 yards Sunday against the New Orleans Saints to break that 60-year old record. Pitts has more catches than Ditka did in his record rookie year (66-56), but his lone touchdown pales in comparison to the iconic Bear's 12.

    Pitts left last week's game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, one that could hold him out of this week's finale. The team signed tight end Parker Hesse to the active roster, pointing towards the chance of Pitts being unavailable for this weekend and falling just short of the record.

    Pitts has yet to be ruled out, and if he's able to go, the competitive rookie will obviously do his best to etch his name into the record book.

    Recommended Articles

    Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Will Kyle Pitts Break 60-Year-Old NFL Record in Finale?

    Locked On Falcons: Will Injury Stop Kyle Pitts From Breaking Historic Rookie TE Record?

    1 minute ago
    Kaleb McGary Cam Jordan
    Play

    ‘He Can Wreck a Game!’ Falcons vs. Saints Problem

    Cam Jordan is coming off his biggest game of the season and getting ready to face his favorite opponent in the Atlanta Falcons.

    1 hour ago
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    Play

    Falcons Cut QB: New Roster Moves Mean Depth Chart Shake-Up

    The Atlanta Falcons depth chart got an infusion of talent back from the reserve list this week.

    6 hours ago

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the analytics and Pro Football Focus grades from the Falcons' Week 17 loss to the Bills and discusses whether Pitts is poised to break Ditka's historic receiving record.

    First, he dissects Pitts' hamstring injury and whether that puts his status for Week 18's matchup against the Saints in jeopardy. He also contextualizes Pitts' historic rookie season and if it means he was the right draft selection for the Falcons. 

    Then, he jumps into the PFF grades from Week 17, discussing Chris Lindstrom's return to form, Kaleb McGary's improved run blocking, and A.J. Terrell's stint shadowing Stefon Diggs.

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

    Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Will Kyle Pitts Break 60-Year-Old NFL Record in Finale?

    1 minute ago
    Kaleb McGary Cam Jordan
    News

    ‘He Can Wreck a Game!’ Falcons vs. Saints Problem

    1 hour ago
    Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Cut QB: New Roster Moves Mean Depth Chart Shake-Up

    6 hours ago
    Parker Hesse Atlanta Falcons
    News

    Falcons Sign New TE: Bad for Pitts, Good for Experiment?

    23 hours ago
    Kyle Pitts vs Buffalo
    News

    Falcons Kyle Pitts Injury Update as Atlanta Signs New TE

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17443822_168388359_lowres
    News

    Power Rankings: Falcons Playing For Draft Position

    Jan 4, 2022
    Foye Oluokun vs Buffalo
    News

    Will Falcons LB Foye Tackle NFL Top Honor?

    Jan 4, 2022
    A.J. Terrell
    News

    LISTEN: Did Falcons Have 'Most Impressive Loss' vs. Bills?

    Jan 4, 2022