Falcons LISTEN: Will Kyle Pitts Break 60-Year-Old NFL Record in Finale?

With the addition of the 17th game in the NFL this season, many long-time records have the potential to be broken. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, for example, has the all-time rookie tight-end receiving record in his sights.

Hall-of-Famer Mike Ditka caught passes for 1,076 yards in a 14-game season in 1961. Pitts needs just 59 yards Sunday against the New Orleans Saints to break that 60-year old record. Pitts has more catches than Ditka did in his record rookie year (66-56), but his lone touchdown pales in comparison to the iconic Bear's 12.

Pitts left last week's game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury, one that could hold him out of this week's finale. The team signed tight end Parker Hesse to the active roster, pointing towards the chance of Pitts being unavailable for this weekend and falling just short of the record.

Pitts has yet to be ruled out, and if he's able to go, the competitive rookie will obviously do his best to etch his name into the record book.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the analytics and Pro Football Focus grades from the Falcons' Week 17 loss to the Bills and discusses whether Pitts is poised to break Ditka's historic receiving record.

First, he dissects Pitts' hamstring injury and whether that puts his status for Week 18's matchup against the Saints in jeopardy. He also contextualizes Pitts' historic rookie season and if it means he was the right draft selection for the Falcons.

Then, he jumps into the PFF grades from Week 17, discussing Chris Lindstrom's return to form, Kaleb McGary's improved run blocking, and A.J. Terrell's stint shadowing Stefon Diggs.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.