Which Falcons' Rookie Drew Arthur Smith's Praise at Training Camp?

Rookie safety Richie Grant earned glowing praise from coach Arthur Smith and veteran linebacker Deion Jones after logging time with the first team Wednesday.

"He's embracing his roles, whether we put him down [in the box] or put him back in the back end," Smith said. "You could tell he's feeling himself a little bit today. [He made a play] on a one-on-one and then got burned on it later in practice."

Grant, selected in the second round by the Falcons, after a stellar career at UCF. The Senior Bowl standout finished his four-year career with the Golden Knights with 290 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Grant is part of a rookie class going through the normal trials and tribulations of their first NFL training camp.

"You see the highs and lows," Smith said. "But Richie in all seriousness, he's, this rookie class is a mature rookie class, and they're working through. [We're] pretty happy with their progress so far. We've got a long way to go, but pretty happy with how they're coming along."

Camp is just part of the process. What may feel like a long and tough process just to get to Week 1 for the first-year guys will give way to a grind unlike anything they've experienced before. It's critical that the newcomers have veterans to lean on during the dog days of the season.

Jones is doing his part to keep Grant on the right track.

"Yeah, Richie's been flying around," Jones said with a smile. "He's been enjoying himself. Whenever he comes, give him the air that he needs and give him the help that he needs. Like vets before me have done. So he's good; he's in good hands."