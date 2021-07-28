Rookie Jalen Mayfield fits Falcons Offense Perfectly

Jalen Mayfield was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The former Michigan Wolverine is a perfect fit for an Arthur Smith offense.

Rookie Offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is a round peg in a round hole in Arthur Smith's offense. Lauded for his nasty streak and ability to run block, Mayfield will add depth and competition to the Falcons line.

Mayfield was selected in the third round by the Falcons out of Michigan. At 6'5 and 326 pounds, has excellent size and power.

He is the feature of Wednesday's Rookie Spotlight from the Atlanta Falcons.

Having to wait until the third round, there's relief as well as jubilation when his name is finally called. Both reactions are on display when he tells his friends and family that he's going to Atlanta.

"I grew up in Michigan, and it's a little weird from somebody up north to follow a team a team down south," Mayfield said as a picture of him in a Julio Jones jersey shows on the video. "I loved Mike Vick from the very start. I loved the way he changed the game and brought his own swag to the game."

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say of Mayfield prior do the draft: